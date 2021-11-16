ChannelAdvisor Named the No. 1 Channel Management Provider by Digital Commerce 360 for 10th Consecutive Year

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions, today announced it has been named the No. 1 channel management vendor for the 10th consecutive year in Digital Commerce 360's 'Leading Vendors to the Top 1000 Retailers' report. ChannelAdvisor is also ranked as the fourth-leading search engine marketing vendor, and a leading provider of online advertising services,

Digital Commerce 360's annual leading vendors report has consistently recognized ChannelAdvisor as the leading channel management provider. ChannelAdvisor's multichannel commerce platform enables brands and retailers to connect with hundreds of global marketplaces, dropship channels, and webstores as well as manage product data feeds to power digital search, shopping, and social campaigns. It also enables efficient management of inventory quantities, pricing, product content, retail media advertising, and orders. Actionable analytics help optimize performance.

ChannelAdvisor proudly remains a leader in Digital Commerce 360's search engine marketing and online marketing categories. Through automated and customizable digital marketing solutions and a team of industry experts, ChannelAdvisor collaborates with brands and retailers to develop strategies that address specific e-commerce business needs, grow sales, meet return on ad spend targets, and create a consistent, high-quality consumer experience across digital touchpoints.

"The increase in online shopping creates opportunities for brands and retailers to reach new customers. It also means more competition," said Mike Shapaker , CMO at ChannelAdvisor. "Being recognized for the 10th consecutive year is a reflection of the investment we've made in equipping our customers with the tools and capabilities to stand out from the crowd and reach consumers wherever they are shopping."

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading multichannel commerce platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For over two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers across the entire buying cycle, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their e-commerce operations on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com .

