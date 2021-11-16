Women Leaders In The Mega Yacht Chartering Industry: Valef Yachts announces a generational change

ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The success story of the family business Valef Yachts, Greece's first yacht charter company founded back in 1969, writes a new chapter. The well-established mega-yacht charter company is embarking on a generational change and introducing a new management team led by the women of the family.

Valef Yachts: Alexandra, Kathy and Kassandra Lefakinis Photo by Gregory Karydis

American-Greek Kassandra Lefakinis and Alexandra Lefakinis are the women born into the business that set the standard for the luxury yacht charter experience. The sisters now announce they will lead the sector into the future as owners and managing partners of Valef Yachts. They are accompanied by their mother Kathy Lefakinis, who has held the position of President of Valef Yachts since 1981.

This announcement follows the passing of Valef Yachts' founder a year after its 50th business anniversary in 2019, self-made millionaire Vassilios (Bill) Lefakinis, who pioneered the yacht charter business in a country predestined for it: Greece.

Valef Yachts in the 2nd generation under Kassandra and Alexandra will continue to set the benchmark in high-end yacht chartering, building on the heritage yacht portfolio earned by the trust of mega yacht owners and guests valuing authenticity, discretion and pampering.

Kassandra and Alexandra Lefakinis, who grew up with the business and spent every summer on the Aegean Sea, see the future of the luxury yacht charter business as a holistic experience that fully embraces the elements.

"Greece reflects the soul. Being out on the sea feeling the elements looking into an endless horizon, your mind and heart and soul go different places. It's a priceless experience," says Kassandra and adds: "The biggest gift of my life has been growing up on boats. It is all about a new approach to living and access to a different world. Greece serves that in abundance with each Greek island being completely unique and in no comparison to the other," she adds.

Kassandra and Alexandra highlight the importance of being "boutique" to have control and intimacy for every charter. Guests are provided custom-made experiences from everything Greece has to offer in culture, spirituality, history and dining. A first class concierge service, spearheaded by the women themselves, is a must and offers immediate access to the hidden treasures of Greece.

"Our clients today fully immerse into the Mediterranean Sea life by having what feels like a wellness retreat experience with organic, locally-sourced food and products, on-board master chefs, water sports with numerous sea toys and fitness instructors, and highly attentive crews - all operated in full privacy," Alexandra Lefakinis summarizes.

More at valefyachts.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1689468/Valef_Yachts.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1689469/Valef_Yachts_Logo.jpg

PRESS CONTACT:



Melanie Marten, The Coup

melanie@thecoup.de

+49 1707308126

www.thecoup.de

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Valef Yachts International Ltd.