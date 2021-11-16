Zaxby's teams up with Sony Pictures for 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Promotional partnership features the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe and Zaxby's movie-themed Cherry-Grape Blaster drink

ATHENS, Ga., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaxby's announces the continuation of its promotional partnership with Sony Pictures on its upcoming action-adventure comedy film Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Zaxby's, the premium quick-service restaurant known for its chicken fingers, wings and signature sauces, launched its limited-time Great 8 Boneless Wings Meal featuring its Ghostbusters-themed Cherry-Grape Blaster drink on Oct. 18 in advance of the film's release exclusively in movie theaters on Nov. 19.

"We are proud to continue our collaboration with Sony Pictures for its upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie," said Zaxby's CMO Joel Bulger. "With the creative execution of our Ghostbusters-themed TV spots, we strive to bring fans of two great brands–Zaxby's and Ghostbusters–together for the holiday season."

Zaxby's incorporated the Ghostbusters Mini-Pufts characters into its current TV spots and social content. Ahead of the movie release, Zaxby's also launched its Great 8 Boneless Wings Meal. The limited time offer features eight boneless wings tossed in one of Zaxby's nine sauces, including Original, BBQ, Wimpy, Tongue Torch, Teriyaki, Sweet & Spicy, Nuclear, Insane and Hot Honey Mustard. The meal includes Zaxby's famous Texas Toast, its crinkle cut fries and a small drink. Customers also have the option to upgrade and "Go Big." For 80 cents more, guests will receive a large order of crinkle cut fries and a large drink.

Guests looking to complement their movie experience with more flavor are invited to enjoy the newly introduced, custom limited-time Cherry-Grape Blaster, an exclusive Coca-Cola Freestyle® drink that includes the refreshing taste of Sprite®, packed with flavorful bursts of cherry and grape. The drink is also available in a lite version.

"Zaxby's fun and quirky approach to integrating the Mini-Pufts into its creative aligns perfectly with the family-friendly audience appeal of Ghostbusters: Afterlife," said Jeffrey Godsick, EVP of Global Partnerships and Brand Management from Sony Entertainment Pictures. "The TV spots create tremendous excitement to go watch the movie exclusively in theaters Nov. 19."

Zaxby's Ghostbusters: Afterlife-themed promotional menu items are available until Dec. 26 at participating locations while supplies last.

About Zaxby's

Founded in 1990, Zaxby's is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. Zaxby's iconic Signature Sandwich won Thrillist's 2021 Fasties Award for Best Fried Chicken Sandwich. Zaxby's has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com .

About Ghostbuster: Afterlife

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Gil Kenan & Jason Reitman.

Based on the 1984 film "Ghostbusters" an Ivan Reitman film written by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis. Executive producers are Dan Aykroyd, Gil Kenan, Jason Blumenfeld, Michael Beugg, Aaron L. Gilbert and Jason Cloth. The film stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Annie Potts and Paul Rudd.

About Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. Sony Pictures Television operates dozens of wholly-owned or joint-venture production companies around the world. SPE's Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, 3000 Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, Sony Pictures International Productions, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit sonypictures.com/corp/divisions .

CONTACT:

Jacob Teetzmann

Tombras

+1.423.494.3673

jteetzmann@tombras.com

(PRNewsfoto/Zaxby's)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zaxby's