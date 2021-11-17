Ardagh Metal Packaging acquires Hart Print enhancing our offering to emerging business customers

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Metal Packaging ("AMP") is pleased to announce the acquisition of Hart Print, a North-America based innovator in digital printing services to the beverage market – the first company to offer digital printed cans in the North-American market. Quebec-based Hart Print, founded in 2018, provides flexible digital printing solutions to support superior quality product innovation, from design optimization to fully realized designs. Hart Print's technology effectively combines high speed digital printing with flexible batch sizes, catering for a variety of can dimensions.

(PRNewsfoto/Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.)

More than 75% of new product launches today in the North American beverage market are in cans, as consumer appeal is enhanced by the convenience and sustainability of metal packaging. For brand owners, beverage cans offer compelling performance and versatility, together with unlimited design and brand building opportunities.

This initiative enhances AMP's ability to serve fast-growing, emerging customers as they seek to access the market, an area where AMP has led over the years. In addition, it enables AMP to flexibly respond to larger customers' shorter-run requirements, including for new product introductions and targeted promotions.

Oliver Graham, CEO of Ardagh Metal Packaging said

"AMP has a strong reputation for innovation and customer service, including working with smaller and emerging customers to accelerate the growth of their brands. This initiative complements our $2bn+ growth investment program across 2021-2024 and further enhances our ability to serve these customers, as well as to work with our larger customers on special launches, promotions and tactical marketing. We look forward to integrating Hart Print into our offering and supporting its growth across our business in the years ahead".

Jean-Pierre Paradis, Managing Director/Co-founder of Hart Print said

"We are thrilled to team up with AMP, a company which shares our focus on the customer experience and the environment. This investment recognizes our ability to serve both smaller customers with large ambitions as well as larger customers that want to be creative with their brand. Under AMP's ownership, we look forward to taking digital printing on aluminum cans to the next level by leveraging AMP's global scale and expertise".

Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) is a leading global supplier of infinitely recyclable, sustainable, metal beverage cans and ends to brand owners. A subsidiary of sustainable packaging business Ardagh Group, AMP is a leading industry player across Europe and the Americas with a well-invested footprint and leading innovative production capabilities. Our customers include a wide variety of leading beverage producers serving categories including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters and wine. We operate 23 production facilities in nine countries, employing more than 5,000 employees and had sales of approximately $3.5bn in 2020.

For more information about AMP and its innovations in beverage packaging, please visit www.ardaghmetalpackaging.com/

About Hart Print

Based in Quebec, Hart Print was founded in 2018 by three MBA graduates with a mission to provide flexible high-quality digital printing service to customers on aluminum cans. Creativity, brand visibility, speed and sustainability are at the core of what we do. Customers can avail of unlimited colors, just-in-time delivery all with 100% recyclable material and with no minimum order quantities. Hart Print's range of services include short production runs, design support, logistics and consulting. At Hart Print we're all about supporting different styles and tastes, with our motto "if you can we can".

For more information about Hart Print and its flexible digital printing offering, please visit www.hartprint.ca

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ardagh Metal Packaging