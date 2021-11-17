Energy project finance veteran tapped to lead newly formed renewable energy team at Twain

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Twain Financial Partners is pleased to announce the addition of Michael Park as the Director of Renewable Energy Business Development. The hiring of Mr. Park is part of Twain's commitment to become a leading provider of comprehensive financing solutions for renewable energy projects with a primary focus on the solar industry.

Matt Badler, Managing Director and Principal of Twain, sees Michael playing a crucial role in supporting energy project developers as a single source of efficient and creative capital. "Many of the developers in the solar industry have difficulty juggling multiple capital sources for tax equity investment, construction debt and permanent debt," he explained. "Michael brings both the lender and the developer perspective – through deep developer relationships - to provide essential support to ensure energy project developers have access to the most suitable financing products through a single organization."

In his previous capacity at Live Oak Bank, Michael served as a Vice President of Energy & Infrastructure, financing large scale solar projects for utility scale, community solar, and distributed generation solar. Prior to Live Oak, he served as a Vice President for both a water infrastructure developer, Greenprint Partners, and for an energy efficiency financing fintech firm, Noesis Energy. Earlier in his career, Michael was a Senior Investment Officer at the U.S. Department of Energy's Loan Programs Office, and a Vice President at National Cooperative Bank where he helped build the renewable energy lending program.

Twain Financial Partners is an investment management firm located in St. Louis, Missouri with over $4 billion in assets under management within the public-private partnership sector. The firm works with a variety of investment types, specializing in tax credit, structured debt, and real estate transactions. Twain works with financial institutions and corporations to structure and manage investments that offer attractive economic return and social benefits.

