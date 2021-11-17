LiveOne Announces Multi-Year Deal With Award-Winning Music Curator DJ Christopher Golub AKA Kid O for the Launch of Three New Mood-Based, Lifestyle Stations

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy and pop culture, and owner of LiveXLive , PodcastOne , Slacker Radio, React Presents , Gramophone Media , and Custom Personalization Solutions, announced today that it has partnered with award-winning music curator and DJ Christopher Golub, aka "Kid Ô," to launch three brand new mood-based lifestyle stations, branded entirely around Kid Ô, with him serving as curator and host.

Kid Ô's inaugural three stations follow a day's trajectory, with specific stations aligning themselves with the morning, daytime, and evening.

Kid Ô AM starts your day with an energized collection of uplifting tracks, specially curated to help start your day. starts your day with an energized collection of uplifting tracks, specially curated to help start your day.

Kid Ô SUN fulfills your afternoon delight with a diverse, lively, and eclectic mosaic of songs from around the world and throughout time. fulfills your afternoon delight with a diverse, lively, and eclectic mosaic of songs from around the world and throughout time.

Kid Ô SET soundtracks your nocturnal adventures with a music collection especially targeted for dinner gatherings, nights around the fire, or sitting under the stars. soundtracks your nocturnal adventures with a music collection especially targeted for dinner gatherings, nights around the fire, or sitting under the stars.

These three new Kid Ô radio stations represent LiveXLive's continued commitment to building and delivering unique, bespoke, original programming that blends the most powerful aspects of great radio -- exceptional music curation alongside compelling, diverse voices.

"I believe the key to a successful music mix is finding the common denominator that lies within the whole of humanity. I find the cool in a mass of music genres. Beats that resonate with young and old alike and see no categories," said Kid Ô. "As a DJ, producer and curator, my work, while heard by many, was only experienced in very limited surroundings. Now, thanks to my new family at LiveXLive, you can listen to my creations anywhere and have a really cool, highly curated mix of songs to work as a backdrop to life."

"Kid Ô's ability to seamlessly blend disparate genres and generations of music into powerful, moving, sonic experiences is absolutely unmatched. With these 3 new stations, Kid Ô brings his unique expertise to LiveXLive listeners, while truly celebrating human-powered music discovery. We're thrilled to have Kid Ô join our family of musicologists as LiveXLive's 'vibe ambassador,' and these 3 new stations are just the beginning," said Jaime Solis, VP of Content, Product Strategy & CX of LiveOne.

Christopher is a highly sought-after live DJ, playing for elite talent in music, fine arts, and corporate worlds, performing and hosting at the acclaimed Cultivate Festivals alongside acts such as Twenty One Pilots, Charli XCX and Portugal. the Man.

In 2018, at the Billboard Live Music Summit + Awards, Christopher's music program for a high-profile client was cited as one of the top sources music influencers listen to for music discovery. Christopher speaks regularly on the creation of music identities for brands at conferences such as South-By-Southwest and M for Montreal. Recently, one of Christopher's clients was listed as the top location of online music searches by volume in the Western sector of the United States. Now, Christopher plans to bring his secular brand of "vibe" to LiveXLive.

Kid Ô can be found on Instagram and Twitter .

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) (the "Company") is a global talent-first, interactive music, sports, and entertainment subscription platform delivering premium content and livestreams from the world's top artists. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020, has a library featuring close to 30 million songs, 500 expertly curated radio stations, 235 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, released music-related NFTs, and has created a valuable connection between brands, fans, and bands. The Company's other major wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive , PPVOne, Slacker Radio , React Presents , Gramophone Media , Custom Personalization Solutions, and PodcastOne which generates more than 2.48 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The combination of acquisitions and the expansion of products and franchises have secured LiveOne as a top-rated music, entertainment, and media services company. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its app, online website, and social channels. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @livexlive .

Forward-Looking Statements

