Omnicom Prices £325 Million Senior Notes Offering

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) and Omnicom Capital Holdings plc (the "Issuer"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Omnicom Group Inc. ("Omnicom Group"), today announced the pricing of the Issuer's public offering of £325 million aggregate principal amount of 2.250% Senior Notes due 2033 (the "Notes"). The Notes will mature on November 22, 2033. The transaction is expected to close on November 22, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 2.250 percent per annum. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Omnicom Group. The Notes and the related guarantee will be the unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the Issuer and Omnicom Group, respectively, and will rank equal in right of payment to all of their respective existing and future unsecured senior indebtedness.

The Issuer intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which could include working capital expenditures, fixed asset expenditures, acquisitions, repayment of commercial paper and short-term debt, refinancing of other debt, repurchases of Omnicom Group's common stock or other capital transactions.

Application will be made to have the Notes listed on The New York Stock Exchange. The listing application will be subject to approval by The New York Stock Exchange. If such a listing is obtained, the Issuer will have no obligation to maintain such listing, and the Issuer may delist the Notes at any time.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch, and J.P. Morgan Securities plc are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is unlawful to make an offer, solicitation or sale in such jurisdiction. The public offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). A final prospectus supplement related to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. In addition, copies of the prospectus and prospectus supplement relating to the Notes offered in the offering may be obtained by contacting any of the following underwriters: BNP Paribas toll-free at 1-800-854-5674, Deutsche Bank toll-free at 1-800-503-4611, or J.P. Morgan Securities plc collect at +44-207-134-2468.

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, including statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives have made, or may make, forward-looking statements, orally or in writing. These statements may discuss goals, intentions and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, results of operations or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, our management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "should," "would," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, international, national or local economic conditions that could adversely affect us or our clients; losses on media purchases and production costs incurred on behalf of clients; reductions in client spending, a slowdown in client payments and a deterioration in the credit markets; the ability to attract new clients and retain existing clients in the manner anticipated; changes in client advertising, marketing and corporate communications requirements; failure to manage potential conflicts of interest between or among clients; unanticipated changes relating to competitive factors in the advertising, marketing and corporate communications industries; the ability to hire and retain key personnel; currency exchange rate fluctuations; reliance on information technology systems; changes in legislation or governmental regulations affecting us or our clients; risks associated with assumptions we make in connection with our critical accounting estimates and legal proceedings; and our international operations, which are subject to the risks of currency repatriation restrictions, social or political conditions and regulatory actions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties that may affect our business, including those described in Item 1A, "Risk Factors" and Item 7, "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in Omnicom Group's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Except as required under applicable law, we do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

