500 Curated MSMEs Go Global at the Virtual UMKM EXPO(RT) BRIlianpreneur 2021

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ – Following the successful event for two years in a row, Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) conducts the virtual UMKM EXPO(RT) BRIlianpreneur 2021, from 9-16 December 2021, involving 500 curated MSMEs to exhibit their products virtually.

BRI presents 500 MSMEs at the MSME EXPO(RT) 2021 event which will be held virtually on 9-13 December 2021

Sunarso, President Director of BRI said, "This year, we are focusing on the business matching session, targeting over 105 buyers from 30 countries. With this, the MSMEs can expand their market reach to an international level and win the global competition."

UMKM EXPO(RT) BRIlianpreneur 2021 showcases Indonesia's top-quality export products across sectors that are rich with Indonesian heritage and cultures. They include food and beverages (F&B), fashion, accessories and beauty, and home décor and craft. These sectors, particularly F&B and fashion, are expected to make a positive contribution towards Indonesia's export value, which in August 2021 reached up to US$ 20,36 Billion or a 21,75% increase compared to July 2021, according to Central Bureau Statistic[1].

This year, the UMKM EXPO(RT) BRIlianpreneur 2021 will be fully online with the Business Matching session conducted from 13-15 December 2021. After successfully scoring 74 contracts from 24 countries amounting to US$ 57,5 Million last year, BRI aims to target even further this year with an estimated potential deal of US$ 65 Million.

This goal is achievable with the current curated participants, including CV Pelangi Nusantara (Pelanusa), a home industry that was initially started as a woman development community in 2012. Since then, Pelanusa has exported their high-quality products abroad, such as to Japan, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

"BRIlianpreneur has allowed us to empower our network of over 20 groups of prominent artisans across the country by transforming our mindset to be more digital-savvy. Through our waste fabric-based crafts such as home decorations, we want to preserve the local heritage of Indonesia," said Endahing Noor Suryanti, owner of Pelanusa.

Another participant is Mutiara Handicraft, an SME business built to empower the disabled community. They produce patchwork and waste-based crafts, such as doormat and blankets, with competitive prices and colorful designs.

The program is also featuring inspiring talk shows from experts and prominent speakers; virtual expo; 3D expo; virtual trip; DIY workshop; and MSMEs Awards.

To join the business matching, potential buyers can now register online and download the catalogue www.brilianpreneur.com/umkm/

For further details about the event and registration, please visit www.brilianpreneur.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI)