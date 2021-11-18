BYJU's FutureSchool To Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' To Educate Students About How Artificial Intelligence Is Transforming The World The 'AI Accelerator' will be the seventh edition of CreatorSpace, a monthly virtual event series where children engage and learn from world-renowned experts

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BYJU'S FutureSchool , the leading interactive virtual learning platform, will host CreatorSpace: AI Accelerator , a free virtual event focused on inspiring and educating kids about the growth of AI and its importance in shaping the future of our world. The global event will feature subject matter experts, including Alex Atanasov, Physicist and PhD student in theoretical physics at Harvard University, and Ai Ching Goh, CEO and co-founder of Piktochart, a visual communications tool that makes it easy to condense and consume information which serves over 25 million users globally.

CreatorSpace: AI Accelerator will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT, and is open to students 6-18 years of age and their parents. The event is a part of BYJU'S FutureSchool's flagship virtual interactive learning series, CreatorSpace, which addresses a new topic each month with the help of world-renowned experts. During the intensive, action-packed two-hour sessions, students will learn from experts about the growth of AI across sectors, how AI interplays with math and physics, entrepreneurial insights and the importance of diversity in tech. Additionally, students will watch live AI demonstrations and have the opportunity to participate in a Q&A session with the event's speakers.

"In just over 6 months, CreatorSpace has established itself as our most popular monthly educational event, bringing together tens of thousands of kids and their parents from around the world. Such traction motivates us to identify and curate immersive sessions with a wide array of renowned speakers to enlighten the young generation," said Trupti Mukker, CEO, BYJU'S FutureSchool. "With AI Accelerator, the attempt is to further feed the curiosity of students by introducing them to the fascinating ways in which technology is changing our lives today and how it can potentially shape our tomorrow."

As a part of BYJU'S FutureSchool's CreatorSpace initiative, students have the opportunity to experience immersive sessions with renowned experts in various fields that range from music to space exploration. This series is one of learning platform's most popular monthly educational events, bringing together thousands of kids and their parents from around the world. Prior events featured global STEM leaders in the areas of math, coding, satellites and gaming.

The event will be moderated and hosted by Joshua Seth, a celebrity voice actor (and world touring magician) turned entertaining inspirational keynote speaker. The event is fully complimentary for all enthusiastic learners and their parents. Register for free at creatorspace.byjusfutureschool.com .

ABOUT BYJU'S FUTURESCHOOL

BYJU'S FutureSchool is an interactive, learning platform that offers education programs on coding, math and music that are designed for students ages 6-18. Through the platform, students receive personalized attention with live access to a teacher in a one-on-one setting, as well as engaging hands-on activities. BYJU'S FutureSchool is on a mission to help students become creators and shift from passive to active learning by blending real-time feedback with lessons that generate creative outcomes. Part of BYJU'S, the world's leading education technology company, BYJU'S FutureSchool seeks to help students unlock their love for learning through creative and engaging hands-on activities, best-in-class teachers, technology, and content. In 2021, BYJU'S FutureSchool expanded its global footprint beyond India and the United States to new markets including Brazil, Mexico, Indonesia, United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. BYJU'S FutureSchool currently has over a million registered students in the United States. Learn more at BYJUSFutureSchool.com .

ABOUT ALEX ATANASOV

A PhD student in theoretical physics at Harvard University, Alex is driven by the prospect of applying tools from physics to study a diverse set of complex systems in the real world. He is currently studying how artificial neural networks process and learn from information. He studies these systems using techniques and ideas from field theory, a field of physics that was originally invented to study fundamental particles. He graduated magna cum laude from Yale with a BS in Physics and MS in Mathematics. Alex is also a classical guitarist with a passion for Bach.

ABOUT AI CHING GOH

Ai Ching co-founded a web app, Piktochart, a visual communications tool that makes it easy to condense and consume information. Piktostory, the latest addition is an all-in-one video editing tool. As a startup that operates from Malaysia, but serves over 25 million users globally, Ai Ching has taken an unconventional approach to growth. She has bootstrapped two companies for more than 10 years.

