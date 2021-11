Correction: Nordic Nanovector ASA: Invitation to attend R&D Day - clarification of CMO title

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANOV), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing targeted radiopharmaceuticals to extend and improve the lives of patients with haematological cancers, will host an R&D Day on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 starting at 14:00 CET/ 13:00 GMT/ 08:00 ET. The meeting will be held in person in Oslo and will also be available via a live webcast.

The meeting, intended for investors and analysts, will provide an overview of the company's vision, progress to date, development pipeline and corporate strategy.

Presentations will be delivered by members of Nordic Nanovector's executive team, including new CEO, Erik Skullerud, and by Dr Leo I. Gordon, MD, FACP, a global key opinion leader in haematology. Dr Gordon is Abby and John Friend Professor of Cancer Researchat the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, and his research focus is to improve the outcome of patients with lymphoma.

Agenda

14:00 - Welcome - Jan Egberts, Chairman

14:10 - Strategic reflections - Erik Skullerud, CEO

14:30 - Relapsed follicular lymphoma: evolving treatment algorithm and unmet medical need - Leo Gordon, MD, Northwestern University

14:55 - Navigating the NHL landscape with Betalutin - Pierre Dodion, CMO Elect*

15:20 - Integrating targeted radioimmunotherapy in NHL care pathways - Marco Renoldi, COO

15:35 - Break

15:45 - The CMC journey to BLA and launch readiness - Lars Nieba, CTO

16:00 - Nordic Nanovector pipeline: promising value-enhancing opportunities

Alpha37: a CD37 targeted therapy for relapsed refractory CLL - Jostein Dahle , CSO

Beyond anti-CD37 radioimmunotherapy - Maureen Deehan , Head of Corporate Development and Strategy

16:40 - Concluding Remarks - Erik Skullerud, CEO

Venue: Thon Hotel Vika Atrium, Munkedamsveien 45, 0250 Oslo

Meeting Room: Vika Auditorium

Please register to attend, please e-mail ir@nordicnanovector.com by 29 November 2021.

The webcast can be accessed from www.nordicnanovector.com in the section: Investors & Media and a recording will also be available on this page after the event.

The presentations will be available at www.nordicnanovector.com in the section: Investors & Media/Reports and Presentation/Presentations/2021 from 7:00am CET the same day.

*Pierre Dodion formally becomes CMO of Nordic Nanovector in January 2022 up until which point Christine Wilkinson Blanc remains as CMO.

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 26 billion by 2028. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances, since they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and which, by their nature, will have an impact on Nordic Nanovector's business, financial condition and results of operations. The terms "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "might", "plans", "should", "projects", "targets", "will", "would" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology are used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historic facts. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, risks associated with implementation of Nordic Nanovector's strategy, risks and uncertainties associated with the development and/or approval of Nordic Nanovector's product candidates, ongoing and future clinical trials and expected trial results, the ability to commercialise Betalutin®, technology changes and new products in Nordic Nanovector's potential market and industry, Nordic Nanovector's freedom to operate (competitors patents) in respect of the products it develops, the ability to develop new products and enhance existing products, the impact of competition, changes in general economy and industry conditions, and legislative, regulatory and political factors. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Nordic Nanovector disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

