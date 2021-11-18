InventHelp Inventors Develop Plastic Produce Bag that is Easier to Open (HUN-1043)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an improved plastic produce bag for grocery stores that is simple and easy to open," said one of two inventors, from Houston, Texas, "so we invented the LICK NO MORE. Our design eliminates frustrations and the need to lick your fingers when trying to open the produce bag."

The invention provides an easier way to open a plastic produce bag. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle trying to open traditional plastic produce bags. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could improve sanitary conditions. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for grocery stores. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

