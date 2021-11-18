Kenda Press Announces 30th Anniversary Re-Launch for Hummer, Past Nominee for the Mark Twain Award and Golden Sowers Award! An uplifting coming-of-age story of grit, perseverance, and self-discovery for a young girl whose difficult home life is changed forever by a horse.

FALMOUTH, Mich., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Twelve-year-old Hummer is a pigpen and her mother is crazy—at least that's what the troubled girl's classmates tell her. With her mother's mental health declining, their house filled with garbage, and her father living in their barn, Hummer's discovery of an escaped Arabian horse makes her believe the mare will solve all her problems. In this thirtieth-anniversary second edition of Hummer, revised and complete with a fresh new cover and first-time ever pencil illustrations, author Linda Gruenberg brings the inspiring story of personal triumph and self-discovery to a new audience of middle-grade readers.

Hummer 30th Anniversary Edition

"At school, Hummer is terrified someone will find out about the conditions in her home."

Hummer is friendless, pale, and skinny, but put her on a horse and she's unstoppable. At school, Hummer is so terrified someone will find out about the conditions in her home that she tells everyone how her mother takes her shopping every weekend and that her family is moving to a horse farm in Spain—which only makes her classmates mock her. Things change for Hummer one stormy night when she hears a faraway neighing and thundering hoofbeats. She comes back from her dark-night investigation both soaking wet and triumphantly leading the most beautiful horse she's ever seen.

When the crochety owner, Old Man Riley, turns up, things take a surprising turn and he lets Hummer borrow the horse—call it a loan. Together the horse and the old man help Hummer find adventure, resilience and—very gradually—courage to tell the truth.

"'There she is now,' Riley said. 'Little scrawny runt of a thing, but by golly, she rides my horse like she was born to it.' He winked at Hummer. "She don't seem so small when she gets on that horse. She ain't no ordinary kid.'"

Author and artist Linda Gruenberg masterfully weaves a timeless and inspiring story of self-discovery, determination, and courage in the face of difficulty. Young readers will be fascinated with the in-depth details about horses and the interplay of the well-defined characters. With a new cover illustration by the author herself, the fresh look for this must-read book will connect with a new readership of middle-graders, those experiencing inner challenges, and anyone looking for an uplifting story of triumph over adversity.

The thirtieth anniversary second edition of Hummer is available November 26th wherever books are sold.

