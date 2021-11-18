TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, has been awarded "Best Consumer Anti-Malware" by SE Labs. Norton 360 consistently delivers dependable online protection, driving its recognition and accolades in the SE Labs Awards.

NortonLifeLock awarded “Best Consumer Anti-Malware” by SE Labs

"We're proud to be recognized by SE Labs for Norton 360's industry-leading security protection," said Darren Shou, Head of Technology, NortonLifeLock. "We set out to deliver the most comprehensive and easy-to-use product, and Norton 360 fulfills that promise. Powered by AI and machine learning-based technology, Norton 360 offers multi-layered protection for devices and online privacy to empower our customers to live their digital lives safely."

SE Labs assesses security products and services to improve information technology, testing a variety of solutions from endpoint software to network appliances and cloud services, with the goal of ensuring that they are technically accurate and done with the utmost integrity. In addition to test scores, SE Labs collects the subjective opinions of industry experts and consumer feedback from product users.

"Norton 360 has been selected as the best consumer anti-malware product of the year for its strength and efficacy in one of the world's most challenging security tests," said Simon Edwards, CEO, SE Labs. "Norton 360 received a AAA rating in the SE Labs consumer endpoint protection test and is highly regarded by security experts and product-users alike."

The full SE Labs Annual Report 2021 can be found here: https://selabs.uk/ar2021.

About NortonLifeLock Inc.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, protecting and empowering people to live their digital lives safely. We are the consumer's trusted ally in an increasingly complex and connected world. Learn more about how we're transforming Cyber Safety at NortonLifeLock.com.

