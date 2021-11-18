Penske Logistics Celebrates 2021 Premier Driver Recognition Program Recipients

READING, Pa., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Logistics has named its Class of 2021 Driver Wall of Fame recipients as part of the third-party logistics provider's industry-leading Premier Driver Recognition Program for its professional truck drivers in the United States and Canada. A recognition ceremony was held recently in Reading, Pennsylvania. The Class of 2020, announced last February, was also honored during this event.

Penske Logistics has named its Class of 2021 Driver Wall of Fame recipients as part of the third-party logistics provider’s industry-leading Premier Driver Recognition Program for its professional truck drivers in the United States and Canada. A recognition ceremony was held recently in Reading, Pennsylvania.

"I am very proud of our 2021 Premier Driver Recognition Program recipients," stated Marc Althen, Penske Logistics president. "It is my honor to lead the best of the best. I appreciate all of their efforts during the most challenging of times that we have experienced during the pandemic."

The Penske Logistics 2021 Driver Wall of Fame inductees:

Shawn Daly , Michigan

Michael Ebenhoeh , Michigan

Jeffrey Farley , Michigan

Richard Mulherin , Michigan

The Premier Driver Recognition Program has four levels to honor consecutive safe driving without any preventable injuries or incidents: Diamond (20 years), Platinum (15 years), Gold (10 years) and Silver (5 years). The four members of this year's Driver Wall of Fame are also Diamond Class members.

This is the fifth straight year that Penske Logistics has inducted a new Driver Wall of Fame class. There are now 72 all-time members on display at Penske's global headquarters in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Please visit https://driver.penske.jobs/ to learn more about truck driver career opportunities with Penske Logistics.

Penske Logistics is a Penske Transportation Solutions company with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Penske Logistics provides supply chain management and logistics services to leading companies around the world. Penske Logistics delivers value through its design, planning and execution in transportation, warehousing and freight management. To learn more visit: www.penskelogistics.com.

Penske logo. (PRNewsFoto/Penske Truck Leasing) (PRNewsFoto/Penske Truck Leasing)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Penske Logistics