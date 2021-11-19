American Council of the Blind Salutes Audio Descriptions Award Winners

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council of the Blind would like to thank all those who participated in the 2021 Audio Description Awards Gala that premiered on November 18th on www.AdAwardsGala.org and on NBC's Peacock TV, and will be available until December 31, 2021.

Visit the 2021 Audio Description Awards Gala website to view the virtual event

This year's AD award winners are audio description content leaders and media industry game changers!

"We are thrilled with the level of commitment and support that the industry has shown for this event and for the continued expansion of accessible media for our community," said ACB's Executive Director, Eric Bridges.

Thank you also to our special guests, who lent their talent to the event and support for accessible media for all, including Jason Momoa, Thomas Reid, Ahmed Fareed, Lex Gillette, Kurt & Brenda Warner, Zachary Levi, Charlie Cox, Christian Camargo, Nesta Copper, Nefertiti Matos Olivares, Blake Stadnik and more! The Gala included many recognized presenters from the audio description project and accessible media industry.

The AD Awards Gala categories recognized the best-of-the-best in the field of audio description in media. This year's award winners were selected by a diverse group of leaders from the audio description panel who have identified recipients as both audio description content leaders and media industry game changers! The evening began with honoring the legacy of the great Barry Cronin, Ph.D., Emmy Award Winner and creator of the Descriptive Video Service, WGBH-TV, 1994; for development of closed captioning and audio description.

Award Winners

Audio Description Game Changer - Apple

Outstanding Achievement Audio Description Contribution Impact for Live Events – Comcast NBCUniversal

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Description Innovation – Spectrum

Audio Description Game Changer - Netflix

Outstanding Achievement Audio Description Accessibility Contribution – Canal 22

Outstanding Achievement Audio Description Contribution Impact for Live Events – Disney-ABC

Outstanding Audio Description Visionary – Barry Cronin

Tony Stephen, ACB's Director of Development, added, "And finally, thank you to our sponsors: Silver Star Sponsors — Comcast NBCUniversal & Warner Media as well as our Bronze Star Sponsors — Spectrum, ViacomCBS Streaming & American Printing House."

The Audio Description Awards Gala celebrated the inclusivity and accessibility of media by recognizing those in television, streaming and the film industry's achievements in audio description for accessible media for blind and low vision audiences. For more details visit www.AdAwardsGala.org

The American Council of the Blind is a national member-driven consumer organization representing Americans who are blind and visually impaired. During the organization's 60-year history, ACB has become a leader in national, state, local, and even international advocacy efforts. With 68 affiliates, ACB strives to increase independence, security, equality of opportunity, and to improve the quality of life for all people who are blind and visually impaired. For more information, visit www.ACB.org

