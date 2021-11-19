Easing Back into Holiday? Denny's Turkey & Dressing Dinner Pack is Here to Provide a Convenient and Delicious Thanksgiving Dinner America's Diner will also be open on Thanksgiving Day

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Denny's is bringing back its annual festive family-style Turkey & Dressing Dinner Pack, offering guests another year of stress-free fixings to enjoy this Thanksgiving. Turkey & Dressing Dinner Packs are available for ordering starting today until Wednesday, November 24 at 6 p.m. EST by ordering exclusively on Dennys.com or the Denny's app. Orders will be available for pickup between November 20 through November 25.

Generously portioned for four people, the Turkey & Dressing Dinner Pack is prepared ready to heat and serve, and features holiday staples including tender carved turkey breast, savory bread stuffing, red-skinned mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce and a choice of fresh steamed broccoli or corn.

For those wishing to dine-out this year, Denny's is open on Thanksgiving Day, offering a safe dining experience for the holiday. Denny's is committed to ensuring its restaurants are operating safely to welcome guests back in dining rooms. The company has created best-in-class practices for operations, customer service and cleaning and sanitation to deliver the same high-quality food and great experience that Denny's is known for in a safe manner.

If dining at Denny's, guests can enjoy a variety of favorite menu items including the Turkey & Dressing Dinner, featuring tender carved turkey breast paired with savory stuffing, turkey gravy and cranberry sauce and served with two sides and dinner bread. Denny's has dessert covered with decadent Pumpkin or Pecan Pie for an end-to-end festive experience guests can be thankful for. Guests can also enjoy the new Pecan Panookie, a warm chocolate chip cookie dessert filled with molten chocolate, topped with premium vanilla ice cream, pecan pie sauce and glazed pecan. The seasonal dinner is available for a limited time for dine-in, pickup or delivery nationwide at participating locations.

"We're very committed to offering our guests both options of enjoying a delicious dinner at home or in our booths safely this Thanksgiving," said John Dillon, chief brand officer of Denny's. "No matter which way you choose to celebrate this year, we're happy to be able to provide the traditional dishes our guests have come to enjoy and take comfort in year after year."

Turkey & Dressing Dinner Packs must be ordered online at least 24 hours before the desired pickup time. This special dining option is not available for dine-in and is offered at participating Denny's locations for a limited time.

ABOUT DENNY'S CORP.

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of September 29, 2021, Denny's had 1,647 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 153 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, El Salvador, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, please visit the Denny's website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

