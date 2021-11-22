FirstEnergy's Ohio Utilities Complete Inspections and Maintenance to Help Enhance Service Reliability for Customers Through Winter Season

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the cold-weather months expected to produce higher electric use, FirstEnergy Corp.'s (NYSE: FE) Ohio utilities – Ohio Edison, The Illuminating Company and Toledo Edison – recently completed inspections and conducted equipment maintenance to help enhance service reliability for customers while they rely on power to stay safe and comfortable.

FirstEnergy Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)

"Completing inspections and equipment maintenance now can help enhance system resiliency to keep power flowing to customers when severe winter weather strikes," said Ed Shuttleworth, president of FirstEnergy's Ohio operations. "This work complements the vast power system upgrades we've recently made across our entire Ohio service area to help prevent power outages or minimize their impact when they do occur."

Helicopter inspections have been completed on nearly 7,200 miles of FirstEnergy high-voltage transmission lines located across the company's entire Ohio footprint. The inspections are designed to detect early-stage equipment issues not visible from the ground. Any potential reliability issues identified during the inspections are addressed.

Tree trimming throughout the year also helps reinforce the power system ahead of the winter season by maintaining proper clearances around electrical equipment and helping to protect against tree-related outages caused by the weight of ice and heavy, wet snow on branches. FirstEnergy's utility tree contractors have completed trimming work along nearly 8,500 miles of transmission and distribution power lines to date this year across Ohio, and they are on track to complete an additional 1,200 miles of tree trimming by the end of December.

On the ground, proactive equipment inspections include using "thermovision" cameras to capture infrared images of electrical equipment that can detect potential problems within substations and on power lines that cannot be observed during regular visual inspections. The infrared technology shows heat on a color scale, with brighter colors or "hot spots" indicating areas that could need repairs. These images can identify equipment issues such as loose connections, corrosion and load imbalances, and utility workers are able to proactively make repairs to prevent potential power outages in the future.

Other winter preparation work completed by FirstEnergy utility personnel includes inspections on electrical equipment along neighborhood power lines, like transformers, to ensure the equipment is operational and the lines are ready to perform efficiently when demand for electricity increases during the winter, typically due to heating.

Lastly, company bucket trucks and other vehicles are being inspected to help ensure safe operation during the winter season. Special emphasis is placed on the condition of tires and air braking systems, which can freeze up if moisture is present. Snow removal equipment is also being checked.

Beyond infrastructure maintenance, FirstEnergy's utility employees also participated in readiness exercises and drills throughout the year to test the company's restoration process used to address winter storm-related power outages. Storm drills are becoming more common in the utility industry in response to severe weather that has occurred over the last several years.

Ohio Edison serves more than one million customers across 34 Ohio counties. Follow Ohio Edison on Twitter @OhioEdison, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OhioEdison, and online at www.ohioedison.com.

The Illuminating Company serves 750,000 customers across Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake and Lorain counties. Connect with The Illuminating Company at www.illuminatingcompany.com, on Twitter @IlluminatingCo and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/IlluminatingCo.

Toledo Edison serves nearly 315,000 customers in northwest Ohio. Follow Toledo Edison on Twitter @ToledoEdison or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ToledoEdison.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com . Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter: @FirstEnergyCorp.

Editor's Note: Photos of workers conducting inspections to enhance service reliability for FirstEnergy's utility customers are available for download on Flickr . A video of utility personnel conducting a thermovision inspection and explaining the work can be found on the company's YouTube channel .

