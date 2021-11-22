High-Powered Litigator Mathew Rosengart Joins Legal Team Seeking to Free Iconic Artist Peter Max

On heels of his historic victories in suspending Britney Spears' father and ending her conservatorship, Rosengart now working to Free Peter Max from guardianship

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominent litigator Mathew Rosengart has joined Libra Max's legal team working to end the predatory guardianship of iconic American artist Peter Max. Mr. Max, the world-renowned artist responsible for helping to refurbish the Statue of Liberty and who also painted for several United States Presidents has been trapped in a guardianship that has isolated him, medicated him, and stripped him of civil liberties.

Among the alleged indignities facing Mr. Max, friends and family, including his beloved daughter, are unable to visit him without permission from his guardian and nondisclosure agreements; his phone and emotional support pets were taken away; and against his best interests, he has been isolated and his personal wishes have been rejected, even as his guardians, court-appointed legal counsel and others continue collectively to bill his estate hundreds of thousands of dollars annually against the fortune that Mr. Max earned in his life – without his knowledge or consent and against the best interests of Mr. Max and his estate.

Mr. Rosengart said, "I am honored to join the team's laudable efforts to seek justice for Peter Max. This typifies the type of guardianship that merits judicial attention and potential state and federal legislation. Guardianships and governmental intervention should be an absolute last resort and this case warrants a fresh look and implementation of less restrictive measures and the restoration of basic human rights. We will fight vigorously to obtain newfound freedoms for this American icon."

Libra Max, Mr. Max's daughter, who has initiated proceedings to end her father's guardianship stated, "My father has a network of family and friends who want to be with him in the twilight of his life. The abuse he has faced at the hands of the predatory guardianship system is incomprehensible. I am thrilled Matt agreed to join our team in fighting for my father. This guardianship must end."

A hearing is scheduled for November 30, 2021, in New York State Supreme Court where Ms. Max's petition to end the guardianship will be argued.

Mr. Rosengart achieved several recent victories on behalf of his client Britney Spears, first in obtaining the September 29, 2021, suspension of her father James Spears as the Conservator of her Estate and then ending the toxic Conservatorship endured by Ms. Spears for 13 years.

Earlier this month he was a recipient of the National Law Journal's Trailblazer Award, recognizing leading attorneys who have made significant marks and are agents of change in their sectors. He was also recently named one of the Top 100 attorneys in the State of California by the Daily Journal and "one of the nation's preeminent litigators" by the Los Angeles Business Journal. A former federal prosecutor, Rosengart has served as lead counsel in numerous cases of national and international significance, with a client list including Britney Spears, Julia Louis Dreyfus, Sean Penn, Steven Spielberg, Verizon, and Facebook.

