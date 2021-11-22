InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Enjoy Wind Chimes Anytime (ORD-2889)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way for a wind chime to sound even when it's not a windy day," said an inventor, from Crescent City, Fla., "so I invented the ANYTIME WIND CHIME. My design can be utilized with wind chimes within the home or outdoors on porches, decks and in yards."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-granted invention provides an effective way to enjoy a wind chime indoors or in calm weather. In doing so, it eliminates the need for wind. As a result, it provides a relaxing and soothing sound and it could enhance entertainment. The invention features a novel design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ORD-2889, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp