LifeVoxel.AI Raises $5 Million Seed Round for its AI Diagnostic Visualization Platform

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeVoxel.AI, a San Diego based medical platform for AI and Visualization, today announced it has raised a $5 million seed funding. LifeVoxel's patented technologies empower instant and ubiquitous access to interactive imaging studies and data, with zero latency and zero client footprint, rendering them at 4K image quality.

Leap in enterprise medical imaging technology enabling 4D interactive intelligent medical image views over the Internet

The platform enables unprecedented, real-time, immersive 3D telepresence interactivity for remote patient engagement and the direct integration of AI diagnostic support into daily physician workflows from any web enabled device. Additionally, the platform stores not just images, but diagnostic annotations and reports, data critical for the ongoing development of AI diagnostic applications.

LifeVoxel's HIPAA compliant SaaS platform, Prescient, is a leap in enterprise medical imaging technology, enabling 4D interactive intelligent views of medical images over the Internet and empowers physicians to access, analyze and manipulate imaging studies in real-time, turning any web enabled device into a radiology workstation.

The National Science Foundation recognized the technology as groundbreaking, awarding an NSF grant to LifeVoxel.AI for its advancement and adoption of Artificial Intelligence using GPU for medical imaging. The company's platform was also granted FDA 510K approval for use in the diagnostic interpretation of medical images and is protected by more than 12 international patents.

The $5 million seed round was raised from medical and radiology specialists, strategic medical technology investors and Family Offices. Sekhar Puli, Co-Founder, President and CEO of LifeVoxel.AI, shares, "Medical imaging and radiology needs dynamic solutions to replace the inadequacies in conventional systems. With this round of funding, we will be able to accelerate not only our vision to be the de facto platform for medical imaging applications across the globe but make significant strides in the Telehealth imaging and advanced tech-based AI solutions for the future of healthcare."

Kovey Kovalan, Founder and Chief Architect added, "LifeVoxel's vision is to improve patient outcome. Our patented cloud architecture enables AI adoption and real-time interactive visualization to facilitate challenging use cases such as rapid remote emergency care. The platform will be the foundation for future applications of AI enabled diagnostic support and immersive patient and physician engagement."

Dr. Sean Pakbaz, a neuro-interventional surgeon who co-developed the largest stroke treatment program in San Diego and an Advisor to LifeVoxel stated, "In stroke care, time to diagnosis and treatment is the most important factor in patient outcomes. From a clinical perspective, LifeVoxel's patented platform will enable instant engagement with the patient and their data from anywhere, reducing delays in intervention and greatly improving their quality of life after the stroke."

Puli leads the LifeVoxel.AI team along with founder Kovey Kovalan who services as Chief Architect. The leadership team also includes Michael Sossong, Chief Scientist, Kalyan Athota, Vice President of Engineering and Jason Momenthy, Vice President of Product Management and Marketing.

