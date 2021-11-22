Relias Partners With Evidence In Motion To Expand Physical Therapy Offerings

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Relias, a trusted partner to more than 11,000 health care organizations and 4.5 million caregivers, announced today that it is partnering with Evidence In Motion (EIM) to expand its training offerings for physical therapists.

Based in San Antonio, TX, EIM provides specialty certifications, post-professional programs, and continuing education courses that empower rehab professionals to reach the next level of patient care. EIM also partners with leading universities to provide accelerated graduate programs in health care, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, and physician assistant degrees.

With more than 900 courses and 550 continuing education units across physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech-language pathology, and respiratory therapy, Relias' rehabilitation therapy library offers therapists on-demand access to the content they need to provide the best possible care.

Through this partnership, thousands of rehab therapists across Relias' customer base have the opportunity to explore new and innovative facets of therapy, including pain science, to help them achieve the best outcomes for their patients. Learners who complete the Evidence In Motion courses on the Relias platform and want a deeper dive into the content are primed to explore EIM's specialized certification programs.

"The pain epidemic continues to be a growing crisis worldwide, and there has never been a greater need for health care professionals to be able to provide patients with solutions that decrease their pain and reliance on opioids," said Dr. Adriaan Louw, VP of faculty experience at EIM. "We are delighted to partner with Relias to make our introductory pain science courses available to such a large distribution of therapists practicing in a variety of settings. The more therapists we can expose to innovative pain science education, the better the chances people suffering from chronic pain will have of receiving the best possible care."

"2021 has continued to challenge therapy providers in all settings, from big changes to Medicare and payor policies to COVID-19's enduring impact on patient acuity and progression and baby boomers' expectations around delivery and care settings," said Tiffany Shubert, PhD, PT, and Sr. Product Manager for Therapy at Relias. "The only constant for therapy providers seems to be change."

"By partnering with Evidence In Motion we are building on our commitment to help therapists become lifelong learners so they can continue to practice at the top of their license while successfully navigating the dynamic environment of 2021 and beyond."

