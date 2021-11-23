The SaaS e-discovery solution will provide more value in the cloud and offer technology-driven business investigation capabilities for 36Brains' clients

36Brains Strengthens Southern Europe e-Discovery Commitment with RelativityOne The SaaS e-discovery solution will provide more value in the cloud and offer technology-driven business investigation capabilities for 36Brains' clients

CHICAGO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal and compliance technology company, today announced 36Brains, a European corporate intelligence and investigations firm based in Milan, Italy has deployed RelativityOne empowering its clients to manage large volumes of complex, unstructured data. With RelativityOne, 36Brains' clients in Southern Europe can streamline their discovery process in a single, secure SaaS platform that spans the full breadth of e-discovery – from legal hold all the way through production.

RelativityOne helps users protect their most sensitive data and reduce risk with proactive threat prevention, 24/7 monitoring, automated security processes and leading compliance certifications. Adding the end-to-end SaaS product to its portfolio of highly technological tools, 36Brains is now able to provide turnkey e-discovery and technology-driven business investigation services to its government, corporate and professional clients. RelativityOne will play an integral role in helping 36Brains' clients promptly organize and analyze key information from data sources, develop new solutions and innovate faster to tackle the world's most complex data challenges.

With RelativityOne, 36Brains will be able to further leverage its deep expertise in corporate intelligence and business investigations to provide more value and better results for its clients. Additionally, moving to the cloud gives 36Brains the added scalability needed in today's data-centric society and allows them to build expertise and IP on top of one connected, global solution. Moreover, RelativityOne will enable 36Brains to replace manual tasks with more streamlined and efficient automated processes.

RelativityOne also gives 36Brains the flexibility to help its clients pick and choose solutions from the Relativity App Hub that best suits their unique workflows across different stages of the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) — and solve data challenges outside of e-discovery.

"European corporations and law firms want e-discovery and technology-driven business investigations to be conducted quickly, thoroughly and at a clear pricing structure," said Marianna Vintiadis, CEO of 36Brains. "Whether e-discovery is conducted internally by a client or entrusted to 36Brains, thanks to our new partnership with Relativity, we are able to harness the power and flexibility of RelativityOne to tackle the most diverse and difficult discovery challenges."

"36Brains is known for combining deep knowledge of corporate intelligence and business investigations with an unconditional commitment to technology and the new RelativityOne offering illustrates this commitment to provide best-in-class technology," said Steve Couling, Managing Director and Vice President of Sales at Relativity.

"With RelativityOne, 36Brains can better meet the growing needs of their clients throughout Southern Europe helping them strategically handle big data and drive efficiencies by reducing repetitive tasks. We look forward to a long partnership with 36Brains and further supporting the team with the added security and scalability that RelativityOne offers," said Nisrine Nehmé, Sales Manager at Relativity, EMEA.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product RelativityOne manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. The AI-powered communication surveillance product, Relativity Trace proactively detects regulatory misconduct like insider trading, collusion and other non-compliant behavior. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for 10 consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

About 36Brains

36Brains is a corporate intelligence company with offices in Milan and Berlin. The company offers corporate intelligence and investigation services, forensic investigations, security and cyber breach response. It works with companies, law firms, investment funds and governments. It is active worldwide and boasts an international clientele. 36Brains strives to disrupt the corporate intelligence and investigation offering by bringing together old-school intelligence works and technological innovation.

