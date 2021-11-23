InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Accessory for Stirring Drinks (DLL-3720)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and easy way to stir hot and cold drinks within seconds," said an inventor, from Austin, Texas, "so I invented the AUTOMATIC STIRRER. My design ensures that the contents of the drink are thoroughly stirred."

The invention provides an effective way to stir a beverage. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using spoons or traditional stirrers. As a result, it helps to prevent spills and messes and it saves time and effort. The invention features a versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, restaurants, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

