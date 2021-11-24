Values Still Rising on Late-Model Used Sleeper Trucks, Dozers, and High-Horsepower Tractors

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As supply chain disruptions continue to hinder the production of new commercial trucks, construction machinery, and agricultural equipment, prices are likewise continuing to climb. A new Sandhills Global Market Report examines both the larger trends among heavy-duty sleeper trucks, dozers, and high-horsepower (300 HP or greater) tractors within Sandhills Global marketplaces as well as price and inventory trends specific to late-model machines within those markets.

The key metric used in this reporting is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions.

Chart Takeaways

Sandhills Market Reports highlight the most significant changes in the used heavy-duty truck, construction equipment, and farm machinery markets. Each report includes detailed analysis and charts that help readers visualize the data. The latest report demonstrates that late-model equipment continues to push values higher in each of these three industries.

The Sandhills EVI for used sleeper trucks indicated a 74.2% year-over-year auction value increase to $56,000 in October. Asking values also continued their upward trend with a 59.6% YOY gain over October 2020 to $67,000 in October 2021.

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Sleeper Trucks

Late-model sleeper trucks in the 0- to 5-year age group have seen a $40,000 increase in average asking values in the past year, representing 57.0% YOY growth. Driving this rise is the ongoing drop in inventory levels with 58.1% YOY fewer units available on average.

U.S. Used Dozers

Auction values for the used dozer market posted a 16.4% YOY upswing to $112,000 in October 2021 . At the same time, the Sandhills asking EVI for dozers rose 8.0% YOY to $150,000 .

Dozers in the 0- to 5-year age group have witnessed a $46,000 (20.4% YOY) jump to $270,000 in average asking value. During the same October 2020 to 2021 period, late-model dozer inventory levels fell off by 34.4%, driving prices upward.

U.S. Used Tractors 300 Horsepower and Greater

The Sandhills EVI for the high-horsepower (300-HP and greater) tractor category charted a 13.9% YOY value increase to $191,000 within the auction market. The asking EVI YOY variance for big tractors showed 10.6% growth over October of 2020, reaching $223,000 .

Late-model tractors in inventory decreased by 41.3% in the October 2020 to 2021 time period. This contributed heavily to a $46,000 improvement in tractor average asking values, representing a 14.8% YOY gain.

Obtain the Full Report

For more information, or to receive detailed analysis from Sandhills Global, contact us at marketreports@sandhills.com .

About Sandhills Global

Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the construction, agriculture, forestry, oil and gas, heavy equipment, commercial trucking, and aviation industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

About the Sandhills Equipment Value Index

The Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI) is a principal gauge of the estimated market values of used assets—both currently and over time—across the construction, agricultural, and commercial trucking industries represented by Sandhills Global marketplaces, including AuctionTime.com , TractorHouse.com , MachineryTrader.com , TruckPaper.com , and other industry-specific equipment platforms. Powered by FleetEvaluator , Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool, Sandhills EVI provides useful insights into the ever-changing supply-and-demand conditions for each industry.

