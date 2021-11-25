The Well Told Company Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Well Told Company Inc. ("Well Told" or ‎the "Company") (TSXV: WLCO), the female-founded wellness company that offers plant-‎based supplements, remedies, and other functional wellness products, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been accepted for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) under the trading symbol "7HO". The Company's common shares are now cross-listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) and the FSE.

The Well Told Company Logo (CNW Group/The Well Told Company Inc.)

CEO Monica Ruffo stated that: "Our recent listing in Canada sparked international interest and we have been working hard to bring the ability to invest in our Company to investors outside of Canada. This cross-listing is a significant milestone for Well Told as it opens up the opportunity for investment by institutional and retail investors across Europe while increasing potential trading liquidity and market awareness for our Company."

The FSE is the largest stock exchange in Germany. The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems allowing it to meet the growing requirements of cross-border trading.

About The Well Told Company Inc.

Well Told is a female founded, emerging plant-based wellness company that formulates, develops, distributes and sells a variety of supplements, remedies and other functional wellness products. Founded by serial entrepreneur and award-winning leader Monica Ruffo, it was after undergoing treatment for breast cancer, and deciding to take her health into her own hands that she discovered the lack of transparency and availability of clean, plant-based formulations in the wellness industry. With the mission "Clean wellness for all", Well Told's products are currently available in over 2,000 stores across Canada including several well-known retailers.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, including: the FSE listing opening up the opportunity for investment by institutional and retail investors across Europe while increasing potential trading liquidity and market awareness for the Company; are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Examples of such risk factors include, without limitation: credit; market (including equity, commodity, foreign exchange and interest rate); liquidity; operational; reputational; insurance; strategic; regulatory; legal; environmental; the general business and economic conditions in the regions in which the Company operates; the ability of the Company to execute on key priorities; the Company's results of operations may be difficult to forecast; the Company is a holding company with its only asset being direct ownership of Well Told Inc.; the Company's success depends upon the continued strength of its reputation and brands; disruptions in manufacturing facilities or losses of site licenses and other qualifications could adversely affect sales and customer relationships; the Company's success depends on its ability to continue to enhance products and develop new products; the Company's suppliers and sources for materials and inputs may fail to support demand and increasing raw material costs could adversely affect margins; the Company is reliant on third parties for shipping and payment processing; the Company's ability to compete could be negatively impacted if it is unable to protect its intellectual property rights; the ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; disruptions in or attacks (including cyber-attacks) on the Company's information technology, internet, network access or other voice or data communications systems or services; the evolution of various types of fraud or other criminal behavior to which the Company is exposed; the failure of third parties to comply with their obligations to the Company or its affiliates; the impact of new and changes to, or application of, current laws and regulations; granting of permits and licenses in a highly regulated business; the overall difficult litigation environment; increased competition; changes in foreign currency rates; increased funding costs and market volatility due to market illiquidity and competition for funding; the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; critical accounting estimates and changes to accounting standards, policies, and methods used by the Company; the occurrence of natural and unnatural catastrophic events and claims resulting from such events; and risks related to COVID-19 including various recommendations, orders and measures of governmental authorities to try to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, non-essential business closures, quarantines, self-isolations, shelters-in-place and social distancing, disruptions to markets, economic activity, financing, supply chains and sales channels, and a deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global recession; as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward- looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Well Told Company Inc.