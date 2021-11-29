RMO LLP'S Scott Rahn Named 2021 Leader in Law Award Nominee

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Probate litigation law firm RMO LLP announced today that its Founding Partner Scott Rahn has been selected as a nominee for the Los Angeles Business Journal 2021 'Leaders in Law Awards.' The journal's Publisher and CEO, Josh Schimmels, says the awards "recognize the achievements of leading attorneys and firms who make a significant impact on the Los Angeles business community."

"It's an honor to be recognized alongside so many outstanding lawyers in southern California," said Rahn.

As exhibited by his role on the board of the Southland chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, Rahn is committed to providing relief to people dealing with an incapacitated or victimized elder, as well to those grieving the loss of a loved one. Always leading with empathy, Rahn collaborates closely with clients in their pursuit and defense of claims involving incapacity, incompetence, undue influence, breach of fiduciary duty, and other similar probate and related claims and disputes. His advice and counsel includes prevention and remediation of financial elder abuse.

Rahn's clients are typically embroiled in inheritance disputes, trust contests, will contests, caregiver undue influence, estate administration irregularities, beneficiary bias, trustee misappropriation, accounting irregularities, breach of fiduciary duty, and breach of fiduciary duties. He focuses on identifying and correcting where behavior went wrong, and where pointing out where allegations of wrongdoing are simply wrong.

This year Rahn was named by Chambers and Partners as a leader in Private Wealth Disputes in their "2021 High Net Worth Guide." He was also recognized by the Los Angeles Times as a "Legal Visionary" and named a "Top Litigator" by the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has been honored by Best Lawyers since 2018 and SuperLawyers since 2017. Rahn earned his J.D. from the University of San Diego School of Law and his B.A. from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

The Los Angeles Business Journal recognizes attorneys for their "exceptional legal skills and achievements across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary leadership, and contributions to the Los Angeles community at large."

RMO LLP provides personal, cost-effective litigation services to individual and institutional clients. The firm's attorneys focus on probate, trust and conservatorship, litigation matters. RMO has offices in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, Ventura, Kansas City and Miami. For more information, please visit https://rmolawyers.com/

View original content:

SOURCE RMO LLP