2021 China Nantong Talent Entrepreneurship Week and Science and Technology Industry Talent Development Conference kicked off

NANTONG, China, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the morning of November 29, the 2021 China Nantong Talent Entrepreneurship Week and Science and Technology Industry Talent Development Conference hosted by Nantong City opened in Nantong. 24 academicians from home and abroad, as well as professors and experts from high-level universities and institutes, top talents, global scientific experts, investors, and national mainstream media gathered in Nantong to share the opportunities of the times and future development, according to Nantong Talent Office.

The opening ceremony of the 2021 China Nantong Talent Entrepreneurship Week and Science and Technology Industry Talent Development Conference

Today's Nantong is more eager for talents than ever before, and it is more qualified to achieve talents than ever.

Nantong will come up with sincere intentions, real conditions and real support, and launch a series of highly competitive products. Nantong will establish and improve a multi-level housing supply system from "a bed" to "a room" to "a house", continue to improve the supporting functions of public services, and provide maximum support for talents to come and start businesses.

Nantong will be more exciting because of the talents, and the talents will be more excellent in Nantong.

The opening ceremony released the "Policies on Further Improving the Development Index of Youth and Talent-Friendly Cities" (Talent New Policy 3.0) and the plan for the Technology and Innovation Belt along the Yangtze River. A talent map for the biomedical industry was launched to provide all-round policy guarantees and a good environment for companies and talents that come to start-up and develop and send a sincere invitation to the world's talents. In 2021, Nantong has newly selected 71 talents in provincial innovation system, and 87 talents in municipal innovation system.

This year is the 11th consecutive year that Nantong has held Talent Entrepreneurship Week. In addition to the opening ceremony, this week will continue until December 4, and will simultaneously host 10 more competitions such as the 1st Nantong Overseas High-level Talent Innovation and Entrepreneurship Summit, the 2021 Nantong Technology Innovation Enterprise Summit and the 1st "North High-tech" Talent Competition, which will empower all aspects of this talent conference.



