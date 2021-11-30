loanDepot kicks-off week of giving with $50,000 donation to Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, loanDepot, the nation's second largest nonbank retail lender, will donate $50,000 to support Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County. Second Harvest provides reliable and dignified access to sufficient nutritious foods for the 400,000 people who face food insecurity in the region, including children, seniors living on fixed incomes, veterans, people with disabilities and those without homes.

"Second Harvest provides one of the most critical services to those in need, ensuring people have healthy food on their tables throughout the holidays and beyond," said Peter Macdonald, executive vice president and general counsel, loanDepot. "As we support those facing hardships in the communities where we live and work this holiday season, we couldn't think of a more deserving organization, whose dedication to ending food insecurity in Orange County strengthens our entire community."

loanDepot, with headquarters located in Orange County, has supported Second Harvest for more than 10 years, with executives and team members jumping in to volunteer countless hours, collecting, sorting and packaging food. Recently, when the community was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, loanDepot stepped in with a $100,000 donation to help Second Harvest keep up with the increased demand from those who needed support.

"loanDepot has been such an incredible supporter of Second Harvest over the years and has been one of our most important partners throughout the pandemic," said Claudia Keller, hunger relief worker and chief mission officer, Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County. "Food insecurity is one of the biggest issues we face in our community and we are so thankful for the support loanDepot and its team continues to provide – whether it's volunteering to pack produce or financial contributions, their support is helping us put an end to hunger in the region."

The $50,000 donation to Second Harvest is the first of five planned this week by loanDepot to support those who are most vulnerable during the holiday season in the communities where its employees live and work, and beyond. loanDepot will also donate to Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast, United Cerebral Palsy of Orange County, War Heroes On Water and its 501c3 partner Freedom Alliance and Free Wheelchair Mission for a total combined donation of $250,000.

Second Harvest Food Bank's mission is to end hunger in Orange County. Last year, our Food Bank distributed almost 60 million pounds of food through our Partner Network to an average of 490,000 individuals each month. Our partners include houses of worship, schools, after-school programs, senior centers, shelters for the unhoused, soup kitchens and transitional housing facilities, and have hundreds of locations throughout the county. We propel change through strategic, innovative partnerships and collaborations with community organizations that are equally committed to alleviating poverty. We provide consistent access to nutritious food and are committed to doing whatever it takes to ensure all are well fed. For more information, visit feedoc.org.

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI) is a digital commerce company committed to serving its customers throughout the home ownership journey. Since its launch in 2010, loanDepot has revolutionized the mortgage industry with a digital-first approach that makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. Today, as the nation's second largest retail mortgage lender, loanDepot enables customers to achieve the American dream of homeownership through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life's most complex transactions. With headquarters in Southern California and offices nationwide, loanDepot is committed to serving the communities in which its team lives and works through a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts.

