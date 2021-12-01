Global Virus Network And Monaco, COVID-19 Diagnostic Conference : Promises And Challenges

MONACO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The current COVID-19 pandemic, and in particular the proliferation of variants such as Omicron, again emphasize the importance of accurate, rapid, and massively deployed diagnostics to effectively contain viral transmission. However, we are still facing significant challenges in curbing COVID-19, especially in developing nations, which become breeding grounds for evolving variants and viral infectious disease. This will continue to be a major challenge and burden in preparing for future pandemics if we do not have an effective surveillance, research, diagnostic, and response plan. There is an urgent need of establishing innovative platforms for the diagnostics of key human pathogens and global collaboration efforts for identifying cutting-edge technologies.

In this context, under the High Patronage of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, the Global Virus Network, the Centre Scientifique de Monaco, the Fondation Prince Albert II de Monaco, the Fondation Merieux and the Princely Government of Monaco, are hosting the international conference: Global Virus Network (GVN) & Monaco COVID-19 Diagnostic Conference: Promises and Challenges from Thursday, December 2 - Friday, December 3, 2021.

This dynamic conference brings together academia, industry and government to boost innovative technologies for meaningful collaborations with a focus on middle and low- income countries.

"Diagnostics has been an underappreciated field in this major sanitary crisis. Yet, this is a major tool to curb viral threats and maintain economic, social and cultural activities in the context of such pandemics. There has been extensive technological progress in global health that needs to translate to routine diagnostics. This workshop will address these major themes and provide an update on significant pandemic assets and challenges." Prof. Christian Bréchot, MD, PhD, President of the GVN, Associate Vice President for International Partnerships and Innovation at University of South Florida (USF), and Professor, Division of Infectious Disease, Department of Internal Medicine at the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, the GVN Southeast U.S. Regional Headquarters.

"In addition, the role of the various diagnostic and immunological monitoring tests to guide the vaccine policy will be considered, as well as the overall strategy for the biological and genetic management of this type of epidemic. The workshop represents a unique opportunity to examine different situations and responses in various countries. This will help to better understand how to deploy the global and collaborative diagnostic arsenal we urgently need." Prof. Patrick Rampal, President of the Scientific Center of Monaco.

"The strategic importance of diagnosis, and particularly of early detection, has become obvious during this pandemic. In our industrialized countries, but especially in vulnerable countries, where epidemics are often born. It is our duty to develop low-cost solutions accessible to all because the response can only be global for pathogens that know no borders. Solutions that must be affordable and technically adapted to the difficult logistical constraints in the field." Alain Mérieux Président of the Mérieux Foundation.

Program and registration: www.covid19-promises.com

About the Global Virus Network (GVN)

The Global Virus Network (GVN) is essential and critical in the preparedness, defense and first research response to emerging, exiting and unidentified viruses that pose a clear and present threat to public health, working in close coordination with established national and international institutions. It is a coalition comprised of eminent human and animal virologists from 65 Centers of Excellence and 10 Affiliates in 35 countries worldwide, working collaboratively to train the next generation, advance knowledge about how to identify and diagnose pandemic viruses, mitigate and control how such viruses spread and make us sick, as well as develop drugs, vaccines and treatments to combat them. No single institution in the world has expertise in all viral areas other than the GVN, which brings together the finest medical virologists to leverage their individual expertise and coalesce global teams of specialists on the scientific challenges, issues and problems posed by pandemic viruses. The GVN is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, please visit www.gvn.org. Follow us on Twitter @GlobalVirusNews

