The Intramural Research Program at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center (ADSCC) Signs a Letter of Intent to Collaborate with the Division of Intramural Research of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) of the United States National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services The partnership intends to carry out a research collaboration focused on metabolic, infectious, and immunologic diseases as well as related areas of shared scientific interest.

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center (ADSCC), a specialist healthcare center focused on cell therapy and regenerative medicine, as well as delivering cutting-edge research science, signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the United States National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which is a part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The NIH is an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). NIH is the largest biomedical research agency in the world.

The collaborative research anticipated under this LOI is intended to serve as a basis for subsequent research partnerships that could respond to unique scientific opportunities available between the UAE and the United States.

Announcing this historic partnership, H.E. Dr. Hawaa Al Thahak Al Mansoori, Executive Director of the Department of Intramural Research, ADSCC, said: "As a country we pride ourselves with the legacy we inherited from our forefathers who built this great nation 50 years ago, and lay a strong foundation for the future. It is our duty to continue the journey for the next 50 years in line with vision of our Leadership. One way we can play a part is to leverage new relationships and innovative collaborations to accelerate progress towards the UAE's strategic goals. It is a privilege to be part of this effort and I want to express enormous gratitude for the support of our Leadership."

H.E. Dr. Hawaa Al Thahak Al Mansoori also noted that: "Our part in this historic collaboration was inspired by UAE's vision to leverage technology for the service of humanity. By partnering with the world's leading biomedical research organization we can accelerate progress in developing treatments for chronic diseases and support the UAE in realizing our National potential to lead specialized biomedical research efforts globally. This initiative is focusing on infectious and non-communicable diseases which represent some of the biggest burdens not just to our own part of the world, but across the globe. Our partnership has the potential to deliver transformative breakthroughs for diseases like diabetes which can improve the lives of millions of people. As a doctor I hope that within a decade I will be able to tell my patients that, for example, Type 1 Diabetes is no longer a lifelong burden, but something we can cure."

