The collaborative effort will help all partners increase awareness of and create new resources to address the mental health issues challenging children and teens in the U.S.

Contemporary Pediatrics® and Psychiatric Times™ Announce Joint Partnership with The REACH Institute The collaborative effort will help all partners increase awareness of and create new resources to address the mental health issues challenging children and teens in the U.S.

CRANBURY, N.J., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary Pediatrics® and Psychiatric Times™ are pleased to announce a joint Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) with The REACH Institute. This collaboration will allow the three entities to increase national awareness about the pediatric mental health crisis facing our country and to further showcase those of their programs, platforms and resources that benefit health care providers, behavioral health specialists, hospital systems, schools, and families.

Contemporary Pediatrics® logo (PRNewsfoto/Contemporary Pediatrics)

"We are thrilled to announce this joint initiative between two of our brands and The REACH Institute," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of Contemporary Pediatrics® and Psychiatric Times™. "The mission of The REACH Institute coincides directly with the efforts and goals of Contemporary Pediatrics® and Psychiatric Times™, making for an outstanding partnership."

"We are excited to begin our work with MJH Life Sciences™ brands Contemporary Pediatrics® and Psychiatric Times™," said Lisa Hunter Romanelli, PhD, CEO of The REACH Institute. "Through our new Strategic Alliance Partnership, we will further our mission of ensuring that the most effective, scientifically proven mental health care reaches all children and families."

The REACH Institute is a non-profit organization that has been working to improve children's mental health since 2006. Currently, 1 in 5 children experience mental health issues, and only 20% receive the help they need. The REACH Institute's response to this crisis is training-intensive, sustained, and effective training for thousands of pediatricians, family practitioners, nurse practitioners, child psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers, school personnel, and parents, allowing them to better diagnose, treat, and manage child and adult mental health issues. More trained providers means better access to mental health care for hundreds of thousands of suffering families.

For more information on The REACH Institute, click here.

About Contemporary Pediatrics®

Contemporary Pediatrics® provides pediatricians with timely, trusted, and practical information to enhance their care of patients. The multimedia platform features relevant clinical and peer-reviewed articles, summarized guideline updates, case studies, and sensible practice management tips that can be immediately implemented. Contemporary Pediatrics® is an MJH Life Sciences™ brand.

About Psychiatric Times™

Psychiatric Times is a multimedia platform providing timely, clinical and practical cutting-edge content catered to clinicians and allied health professionals. As the voice of psychiatry, Psychiatric Times features content that is written by and for mental health care physicians and professionals. Psychiatric Times is an MJH Life Sciences™ brand.

About The REACH Institute

The REACH Institute is a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring that the most effective, scientifically proven mental health care reaches all children and families. REACH provides thousands of primary care providers, therapists, and health care institutions with training in the best evidence-based therapies in order to better diagnose, treat and manage child and adult mental health issues. More trained providers means better access to mental health care for hundreds of thousands of suffering families.

Media Contact

Alyssa Scarpaci, 609-716-7777

ascarpaci@mjhlifesciences.com

Psychiatric Times logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Contemporary Pediatrics; Psychiatric Times