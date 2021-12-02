Matthew Aucoin's new opera Eurydice to be presented live in cinemas on Saturday, December 4

Matthew Aucoin's new opera Eurydice to be presented live in cinemas on Saturday, December 4 Maestro Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts the Met-premiere production

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurydice by Matthew Aucoin—the youngest composer to have a Metropolitan Opera premiere since 1938—reimagines the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus from Eurydice's point of view. The opera features a libretto by multi–award-winning playwright and author Sarah Ruhl, who adapted her acclaimed 2003 play. The Saturday, December 4, matinee performance of Eurydice will be shown live in cinemas across the United States via Fathom Events' DBN (Digital Broadcast Network), as part of The Met: Live in HD series. Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Tony Award–winning director Mary Zimmerman's evocative new staging. Soprano Erin Morley headlines the opera in the title role, starring opposite baritone Joshua Hopkins as Orpheus. Countertenor Jakub Józef Orliński is Orpheus's otherworldly alter ego, bass-baritone Nathan Berg is Eurydice's father, and tenor Barry Banks is Hades, the menacing ruler of the Underworld. Soprano Renée Fleming hosts the live cinema transmission.

PRESS QUOTES

"A beguiling tour of the underworld and an arresting tour de force … Soprano Erin Morley was superb … Her voice is lithe, lean and luminous … Eurydice gives us much to look forward to." —The Washington Post

"Matthew Aucoin is a musical intellect of staggering facility … A font of musical ideas … It's enjoyable to hear the Met Orchestra tackle the brilliant score under Yannick Nézet-Séguin's leadership. Morley sings Eurydice beautifully, with lovely high notes, and Joshua Hopkins is a vigorous Orpheus." —Financial Times

"Tackles one of opera's foundational stories and finds something new to say about it …. Morley's vibrant soprano encompassed Eurydice's naiveté, playfulness and growing understanding … Nézet-Séguin artfully made the score's percussive extremes expressive."

—The Wall Street Journal

"Expertly wrought, finely produced, and performed with genuine show-biz verve … A composer with vocal music in his bones. Aucoin's command of the genre is dazzling … For a good time, knock at the gates of Hell." —Vulture / New York magazine

THE STARS OF EURYDICE

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Hometown: Montreal, Canada

Erin Morley, Eurydice (soprano); Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah

Joshua Hopkins, Orpheus (baritone); Hometown: Petawawa, Canada

Jakub Józef Orliński, Orpheus's Double (countertenor); Hometown: Warsaw, Poland

Nathan Berg, Father (bass-baritone): Hometown: Saskatchewan, Canada

Barry Banks, Hades (tenor); Hometown: Stoke-on-Trent, United Kingdom

