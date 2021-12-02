Secureworks Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results with 193% Taegis™ ARR Growth and Record Gross Margins

ATLANTA, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX), a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced financial results for its third quarter, which ended on October 29, 2021.

www.secureworks.com (PRNewsfoto/SecureWorks, Inc.)

Key Highlights

Secureworks Taegis grew to $123 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), an increase of over 20% sequentially and 193% on a year-over-year basis.

Ended the third quarter of fiscal 2022 with 800 customers on the Taegis cloud-native security platform.

Both GAAP and Non-GAAP gross margins rose to record highs, at 60.4% and 63.6%.

Won Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Best Practices Company of the Year, for the visionary innovation of Taegis XDR and Secureworks' demonstrated commitment to enabling customers with different needs and maturity levels to benefit from an XDR-powered defense.

"The strength of our Taegis cloud-native security platform is generating strong industry validation and positive customer feedback," said Wendy Thomas, CEO, Secureworks. "We continue to be encouraged by customer reception to our business model shift and are proud of the expansion we are seeing with Taegis adoption."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights

Taegis revenue grew 161% from the third quarter of fiscal 2021 to $23.9 million .

Overall revenue was $133.7 million , a decrease of 5.6% from the third quarter of fiscal 2021, reflective of our continued shift to higher-margin business.

GAAP gross margin was 60.4%, compared with 57.9% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 63.6% compared with 60.7% in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

GAAP net loss was $12.9 million , or $0.15 per share, compared with $3.6 million , or $0.04 per share, in the prior year. Non-GAAP net income was $1.2 million , or $0.01 per share, compared with net income of $6.7 million , or $0.08 per share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $4.7 million , compared with $11.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Ended the third quarter with $205 million in cash and cash equivalents.

"We're pleased with the continued expansion of our Taegis customer base, resulting in Taegis ARR growth of 193% this quarter," said Paul Parrish, Chief Financial Officer, Secureworks. "As we actively shift the company to a higher-margin mix of solutions, GAAP subscription gross profit margins are expanding – up this quarter over 300 bps from last year."

Business and Operational Highlights

Recognized as a Leader in the "IDC MarketScape: U.S. Managed Detection and Response Services 2021 Assessment (doc # US48129921, August 2021 .)"

Recognized as a Leader in the "IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Incident Readiness Services 2021 Assessment (doc # US46741420, November 2021 .)"

Winner of Security Current's inaugural CISO Choice Award for Security Analytics recognizing the company for real-world innovation that addresses emerging risks in new and creative ways.

Winner of CyberSecurity Breakthrough's Cloud Based Network Security Solution of the Year award.

Released Taegis NGAV next-generation endpoint threat prevention and ManagedXDR Elite to deliver continuous threat hunting with a designated threat hunter.

Expanded international operations with new cloud instance in Frankfurt, Germany , for European Union (EU) customers and channel partners.

Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company expects:

Revenue of $128 million to $130 million .

GAAP net loss per share of $0.24 to $0.23 and net loss per share performance on a non-GAAP basis of $0.09 to $0.07 .

Secureworks is providing the following updated guidance for full fiscal year 2022. The Company expects:

Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance

Taegis ARR At least $155M Taegis revenue $90M to $92M Total revenue $535M to $537M GAAP net income -$51M to -$50M -$.62 to - $.60 per share Non-GAAP net income -$2M to 0 -$.02 to 0 per share Adjusted EBITDA $9M to $11M Cash from operations $8M to $10M

Conference Call Information

As previously announced, the Company will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2022 results and financial guidance on Dec. 2, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. ET. A live audio webcast of the conference call and the related supplemental financial information will be accessible on the Company's website at http://investors.secureworks.com . The webcast and supplemental information will be archived at the same location.

Operating Metrics

The Company defines annual recurring revenue (ARR) as the value of its subscription contracts as of a particular date. Because the Company uses recurring revenue as a leading indicator of future annual revenue, it includes operational backlog. Operational backlog is defined as the recurring revenue associated with pending contracts, which are contracts that have been sold but for which the service period has not yet commenced.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents information about the Company's non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP subscription cost of revenue, non-GAAP professional services cost of revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a supplement to the results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). A reconciliation of each of the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided below for each of the fiscal periods indicated.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify these statements by such forward-looking words as "anticipate," "believe," "confidence," "could," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "outlook," "should," "will" and "would," or similar words or expressions that refer to future events or outcomes. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements in this press release with respect to the Company's expectations regarding revenue, GAAP net loss per share, and non-GAAP net loss per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, and revenue, GAAP net loss, GAAP net loss per share, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, Adjusted EBITDA, cash flow from operations, and annual recurring revenue and revenue for its Taegis platform for full year fiscal 2022, all of which reflect the Company's current analysis of existing trends and information. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's judgment only as of the date of this press release.

Actual results and events in future periods may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements because of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those relating to, among others: the Company's ability to achieve or maintain profitability; the Company's ability to enhance its existing solutions and technologies and to develop or acquire new solutions and technologies; the Company's reliance on personnel with extensive information security expertise; intense competition in the Company's markets; the Company's ability to attract new customers, retain existing customers and increase its annual contract values; the Company's reliance on customers in the financial services industry; the Company's ability to manage its growth effectively; the Company's ability to maintain high-quality client service and support functions; terms of the Company's service level agreements with customers that require credits for service failures or inadequacies; the Company's recognition of revenue ratably over the terms of its Taegis SaaS applications and managed security services contracts; the Company's long and unpredictable sales cycles; risks associated with the Company's international sales and operations; the effect of Brexit on the Company's operations; the Company's exposure to fluctuations in currency exchange rates; the effect of governmental export or import controls on the Company's business; the Company's ability to expand its key distribution relationships; the Company's technology alliance partnerships; real or perceived defects, errors or vulnerabilities in the Company's solutions or the failure of its solutions to prevent a security breach; the risks associated with cyber attacks or other data security incidents; the ability of the Company's solutions to interoperate with its customers' IT infrastructure; the Company's ability to use third-party technologies; the effect of evolving information security and data privacy laws and regulations on the Company's business; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; risks associated with the Company's acquisition of other businesses; estimates or judgments relating to the Company's critical accounting policies; the effect of natural disasters, public health issues and other catastrophic events on the Company's ability to serve its customers, including the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; the Company's reliance on patents to protect its intellectual property rights; the Company's ability to protect, maintain or enforce its non-patented intellectual property rights and proprietary information; claims by third parties of infringement of their proprietary technology by the Company; the Company's use of open source technology; and risks related to the Company's relationship with Dell Technologies Inc. and Dell Inc. and control of the Company by Dell Technologies Inc.

This list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not complete. The Company discusses these matters more fully, as well as certain risk factors that could affect the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects, under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K, as well as in the Company's other SEC filings.

Any or all forward-looking statements the Company makes may turn out to be wrong and can be affected by inaccurate assumptions the Company might make or by known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those identified in this press release. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this press release, which speak only as of its date. The Company does not undertake to update, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update, any of its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of circumstances or events that arise after the date the statements are made, new information or otherwise.

About Secureworks

Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a global cybersecurity leader that protects customer progress with Secureworks® Taegis™, a cloud-native security analytics platform built on 20+ years of real-world threat intelligence and research, improving customers' ability to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

www.secureworks.com

(Tables Follow)

SECUREWORKS CORP. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Related Financial Highlights (in thousands, except per share data and percentages) (unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

October 29,

2021

October 30,

2020

October 29,

2021

October 30,

2020 Net revenue:













Subscription $ 102,992



$ 108,265



$ 309,488



$ 320,881

Professional services 30,707



33,376



97,846



100,417

Total net revenue 133,699



141,641



407,334



421,298

Cost of revenue:













Subscription 34,888



40,051



109,423



122,506

Professional services 18,002



19,562



57,157



59,916

Total cost of revenue 52,890



59,613



166,580



182,422

Gross profit 80,809



82,028



240,754



238,876

Operating expenses:













Research and development 32,767



27,608



91,336



75,790

Sales and marketing 35,008



34,810



106,098



107,886

General and administrative 28,404



24,508



80,447



73,824

Total operating expenses 96,179



86,926



277,881



257,500

Operating loss (15,370)



(4,898)



(37,127)



(18,624)

Interest and other, net (762)



(79)



(2,270)



944

Loss before income taxes (16,132)



(4,977)



(39,397)



(17,680)

Income tax benefit (3,269)



(1,369)



(8,381)



(5,309)

Net loss $ (12,863)



$ (3,608)



$ (31,016)



$ (12,371)

















Loss per common share (basic and diluted) $ (0.15)



$ (0.04)



$ (0.37)



$ (0.15)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding

(basic and diluted) 83,297



81,474



82,754



81,276

















Percentage of Total Net Revenue













Subscription gross margin 66.1 %

63.0 %

64.6 %

61.8 % Professional services gross margin 41.4 %

41.4 %

41.6 %

40.3 % Total gross margin 60.4 %

57.9 %

59.1 %

56.7 % Research and development 24.5 %

19.5 %

22.4 %

18.0 % Sales and marketing 26.2 %

24.6 %

26.0 %

25.6 % General and administrative 21.2 %

17.3 %

19.7 %

17.5 % Operating expenses 71.9 %

61.4 %

68.2 %

61.1 % Operating loss (11.5) %

(3.5) %

(9.1) %

(4.4) % Loss before income taxes (12.1) %

(3.5) %

(9.7) %

(4.2) % Net loss (9.6) %

(2.5) %

(7.6) %

(2.9) % Effective tax rate 20.3 %

27.5 %

21.3 %

30.0 % Note: Percentage growth rates are calculated based on underlying data in thousands

SECUREWORKS CORP. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands) (unaudited)

























October 29,

2021

January 29,

2021 Assets:









Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents



$ 205,129



$ 220,300



Accounts receivable, net



95,108



108,005



Inventories, net



515



560



Other current assets



14,515



17,349





Total current assets



315,267



346,214

Property and equipment, net



11,048



17,143

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



18,979



22,330

Goodwill



426,228



425,861

Intangible assets, net



139,853



157,820

Other non-current assets



79,312



75,993





Total assets



$ 990,687



$ 1,045,361

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:









Current liabilities:











Accounts payable



$ 13,063



$ 16,769



Accrued and other



85,128



109,134



Short-term deferred revenue



164,359



168,437





Total current liabilities



262,550



294,340

Long-term deferred revenue



5,399



9,590

Operating lease liabilities, non-current



18,461



22,461

Other non-current liabilities



51,946



51,189





Total liabilities



338,356



377,580

Stockholders' equity



652,331



667,781

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$ 990,687



$ 1,045,361



SECUREWORKS CORP. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)









Nine Months Ended

October 29,

2021

October 30,

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (31,016)



$ (12,371)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 29,914



30,978

Amortization of right of use asset 3,081



1,577

Stock-based compensation expense 23,677



17,675

Effects of exchange rate changes on monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies 2,374



(1,190)

Income tax benefit (8,381)



(5,309)

Other non cash impacts —



150

Provision for credit losses 73



1,871

Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 12,460



2,296

Net transactions with parent (6,794)



5,586

Inventories 45



56

Other assets 8,107



4,514

Accounts payable (3,814)



2,668

Deferred revenue (8,830)



(4,820)

Operating leases, net (4,266)



(2,202)

Accrued and other liabilities (18,403)



(13,046)

Net cash (used)/provided by operating activities (1,773)



28,433

Cash flows from investing activities:





Acquisition of a Business, net of cash —



(15,081)

Software development costs (4,574)



—

Capital expenditures (1,248)



(2,181)

Net cash used in investing activities (5,822)



(17,262)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Payment of taxes for equity awards (11,710)



(4,962)

Proceeds from stock option exercises 4,134



—

Net cash used in financing activities (7,576)



(4,962)









Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (15,171)



6,209

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 220,300



181,838

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 205,129



$ 188,047



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents information about the Company's non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP subscription cost of revenue, non-GAAP professional services cost of revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a supplement to the results provided in accordance with GAAP. A detailed discussion of the Company's reasons for including these non-GAAP financial measures, the limitations associated with these measures, the items excluded from these measures, and our reason for excluding those items are presented below. The Company encourages investors to review its GAAP results in conjunction with the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures.

The following is a summary of the items excluded from the most comparable GAAP financial measures to calculate our non-GAAP financial measures:

Amortization of Intangible Assets. Amortization of intangible assets consists of amortization of customer relationships and acquired technology. In connection with the acquisition of Dell by Dell Technologies in fiscal 2014 and our acquisition of Delve Laboratories, Inc. in fiscal 2021, all of our tangible and intangible assets and liabilities were accounted for and recognized at fair value on the transaction date. Accordingly, amortization of intangible assets consists of amortization associated with intangible assets recognized in connection with each such transaction.

Stock-based Compensation Expense. Non-cash stock-based compensation expense relates to both the Dell Technologies and Secureworks equity plans. We exclude such expense when assessing the effectiveness of our operating performance since stock-based compensation does not necessarily correlate with the underlying operating performance of the business.

Aggregate Adjustment for Income Taxes. The aggregate adjustment for income taxes is the estimated combined income tax effect for the adjustments mentioned above. The tax effects are determined based on the tax jurisdictions where the above items were incurred.

(Tables Follow)

SECUREWORKS CORP. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

October 29,

2021

October 30,

2020

October 29,

2021

October 30,

2020 GAAP net revenue $ 133,699



$ 141,641



$ 407,334



$ 421,298

GAAP subscription cost of revenue 34,888



40,051



109,423



122,506

Amortization of intangibles (4,109)



(3,646)



(11,972)



(10,754)

Stock-based compensation expense (41)



(84)



(159)



(532)

Non-GAAP subscription cost of revenue $ 30,738



$ 36,321



$ 97,292



$ 111,220

GAAP professional services cost of revenue $ 18,002



$ 19,562



$ 57,157



$ 59,916

Stock-based compensation expense (103)



(171)



(474)



(476)

Non-GAAP professional services cost of revenue $ 17,899



$ 19,391



$ 56,683



$ 59,440

GAAP gross profit $ 80,809



$ 82,028



$ 240,754



$ 238,876

Amortization of intangibles 4,109



3,646



11,972



10,754

Stock-based compensation expense 144



255



633



1,008

Non-GAAP gross profit $ 85,062



$ 85,929



$ 253,359



$ 250,638

GAAP research and development expenses $ 32,767



$ 27,608



$ 91,336



$ 75,790

Stock-based compensation expense (2,268)



(793)



(4,908)



(3,181)

Non-GAAP research and development expenses $ 30,499



$ 26,815



$ 86,428



$ 72,609

GAAP sales and marketing expenses $ 35,008



$ 34,810



$ 106,098



$ 107,886

Stock-based compensation expense (1,493)



(1,072)



(3,241)



(2,695)

Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses $ 33,515



$ 33,738



$ 102,857



$ 105,191

GAAP general and administrative expenses $ 28,404



$ 24,508



$ 80,447



$ 73,824

Amortization of intangibles (3,524)



(3,524)



(10,571)



(10,571)

Stock-based compensation expense (6,157)



(3,961)



(14,895)



(10,791)

Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses $ 18,723



$ 17,023



$ 54,981



$ 52,462

GAAP operating loss $ (15,370)



$ (4,898)



$ (37,127)



$ (18,624)

Amortization of intangibles 7,633



7,170



22,543



21,325

Stock-based compensation expense 10,062



6,081



23,677



17,675

Non-GAAP operating income $ 2,325



$ 8,353



$ 9,093



$ 20,376

GAAP net loss $ (12,863)



$ (3,608)



$ (31,016)



$ (12,371)

Amortization of intangibles 7,633



7,170



22,543



21,325

Stock-based compensation expense 10,062



6,081



23,677



17,675

Aggregate adjustment for income taxes (3,613)



(2,917)



(9,073)



(8,998)

Non-GAAP net income $ 1,219



$ 6,726



$ 6,131



$ 17,631

GAAP loss per share $ (0.15)



$ (0.04)



$ (0.37)



$ (0.15)

Amortization of intangibles 0.09



0.09



0.27



0.26

Stock-based compensation expense 0.12



0.08



0.28



0.22

Aggregate adjustment for income taxes (0.04)



(0.04)



(0.11)



(0.11)

Non-GAAP earnings per share * $ 0.01



$ 0.08



$ 0.07



$ 0.22

* Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components GAAP net loss $ (12,863)



$ (3,608)



$ (31,016)



$ (12,371)

Interest and other, net 762



79



2,270



(944)

Income tax benefit (3,269)



(1,369)



(8,381)



(5,309)

Depreciation and amortization 10,051



10,106



29,914



30,978

Stock-based compensation expense 10,062



6,081



23,677



17,675

Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,743



$ 11,289



$ 16,464



$ 30,029



SECUREWORKS CORP. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands) (unaudited)









Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended Percentage of Total Net Revenue

October 29,

2021

October 30,

2020

October 29,

2021

October 30,

2020 GAAP gross margin

60.4 %

57.9 %

59.1 %

56.7 % Non-GAAP adjustment

3.2 %

2.8 %

3.1 %

2.8 % Non-GAAP gross margin

63.6 %

60.7 %

62.2 %

59.5 %





















GAAP research and development expenses

24.5 %

19.5 %

22.4 %

18.0 % Non-GAAP adjustment

(1.7) %

(0.6) %

(1.2) %

(0.8) % Non-GAAP research and development expenses

22.8 %

18.9 %

21.2 %

17.2 %





















GAAP sales and marketing expenses

26.2 %

24.6 %

26.0 %

25.6 % Non-GAAP adjustment

(1.1) %

(0.8) %

(0.7) %

(0.6) % Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses

25.1 %

23.8 %

25.3 %

25.0 %





















GAAP general and administrative expenses

21.2 %

17.3 %

19.7 %

17.5 % Non-GAAP adjustment

(7.2) %

(5.3) %

(6.2) %

(5.0) % Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses

14.0 %

12.0 %

13.5 %

12.5 %





















GAAP operating loss

(11.5) %

(3.5) %

(9.1) %

(4.4) % Non-GAAP adjustment

13.3 %

9.4 %

11.3 %

9.2 % Non-GAAP operating income

1.8 %

5.9 %

2.2 %

4.8 %





















GAAP net loss

(9.6) %

(2.5) %

(7.6) %

(2.9) % Non-GAAP adjustment

10.5 %

7.2 %

9.1 %

7.1 % Non-GAAP net income

0.9 %

4.7 %

1.5 %

4.2 %

SECUREWORKS CORP. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ending

Fiscal Year Ending



January 28, 2022

January 28, 2022



Low End of

Guidance

High End of

Guidance

Low End of

Guidance

High End of

Guidance GAAP and non-GAAP net revenue

$ 128



$ 130



$ 535



$ 537



















GAAP net loss

$ (20)



$ (19)



$ (51)



$ (50)

Amortization of intangibles

8



8



30



30

Stock-based compensation expense

10



10



33



33

Aggregate adjustment for income taxes

(4)



(4)



(14)



(14)

Non-GAAP net (loss)*

$ (8)



$ (6)



$ (2)



$ 0



















GAAP net loss per share

$ (0.24)



$ (0.23)



$ (0.62)



$ (0.60)

Amortization of intangibles

0.09



0.09



0.36



0.36

Stock-based compensation expense

0.11



0.11



0.40



0.40

Aggregate adjustment for income taxes

(0.05)



(0.05)



(0.17)



(0.17)

Non-GAAP net (loss) per share*

$ (0.09)



$ (0.07)



$ (0.02)



$ 0.00



















GAAP net loss









$ (51)



$ (50)

Interest and other, net









3



3

Income tax benefit









(14)



(14)

Depreciation and amortization









39



39

Stock-based compensation expense









33



33

Adjusted EBITDA*









$ 9



$ 11



















Other Items















Effective tax rate













22 % Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions)













82.9

Cash flow from operations









$8 to $10

Capital expenditures













$7 to $9

* Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components Sum of quarterly guidance may differ from full year guidance due to rounding

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Secureworks, Inc.