Society for Science Offers Exclusive Opportunity to Champion the Future STEM Workforce of America For the second time since its founding in 1999, the premier national middle school STEM research competition seeks title sponsor through proposal process

WASHINGTON, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Science (the Society) announced today it is seeking a new title sponsor for the organization's national middle school STEM research competition.

Inspiring middle school students to explore STEM pathways is critical to building a robust STEM workforce of the future. Research has repeatedly demonstrated middle school is a critical juncture in influencing student knowledge, attitude, motivation and career interest in pursuing future STEM career paths.

The Society's middle school STEM research competition engages and inspires young scientists, engineers and innovators who will solve the world's most intractable problems. The program reaches a diverse range of students from across the United States, inspiring and engaging students from rural America and urban cities, and encouraging young people from all cultures and backgrounds to build an inclusive STEM community.

For the past decade, the Society's national middle school STEM research competition, currently titled Broadcom MASTERS, has been supported by the Broadcom Foundation at $2.2 million annually. The 2021-2022 program cycle will complete the Broadcom Foundation's highly successful 12-year partnership and open an exciting new opportunity for a new sponsor to build upon the success of this premier middle school STEM research competition.

"Broadcom Foundation's more than a decade-long partnership with the Society is grounded in a shared belief that the science fair experience inspires middle schoolers to follow their passion and choose high school electives in STEM they need to open exciting college and career opportunities," said Paula Golden, President of Broadcom Foundation. "Broadcom Foundation fully intends to continue its support of the science fair community because we know first-hand that the competition alumni are on their way to solving society's grand challenges as next generation scientists, engineers and innovators."

From 2017-2021 an average of 65,000 middle school participants competed in approximately 275 Society Affiliated Fairs across the United States. Affiliated Fairs are members of the Society for Science's science fair network. These competitions, which exist in nearly every state, are conducted at local, regional and state levels and affiliate with the Society's middle school STEM research competition.

The top 10% of students in the 6th, 7th and 8th grades at each Affiliated Fair win the opportunity to apply to the middle school competition. Students submit online applications about their research and science fair experience in mid-June, and the top 300 are selected as semifinalists. Thirty finalists are selected from that 300 to compete for more than $100,000 in awards in October of each year in Washington, DC.

"Middle school is a formative period in young people's lives," said Maya Ajmera, President and CEO of the Society for Science and Publisher of Science News. "It is a time when they are beginning to determine their interests and aspirations. Through our middle school science competition, the Society is able to provide these young people with the confidence and support they need to continue their STEM journey in college and career. We must invest in these young people now as they will be the ones who solve our world's most intractable problems."

Title sponsorship offers an unparalleled platform to champion a future diverse STEM workforce and directly support middle school students, their schools, teachers and parents in their local communities, regionally and on a national stage. The Society's national middle school STEM research competition garners national media attention in the nation's top media outlets, driving significant one-of-a-kind visibility for the title sponsor.

The title sponsor of the middle school STEM research competition will be co-branded with the Society, a historic institution with a global legacy of fostering and advancing all sciences, offering an unparalleled platform to inspire the next generations of scientific entrepreneurs, innovators and leaders while showcasing your organization as a champion of STEM education and a thought leader, playing a vital role in advancing science for humankind.

The Society, in collaboration with STEMconnector, the nation's leading research driven professional services organization dedicated to developing a diverse STEM-ready workforce, will initiate and manage a competitive process to find its new title sponsor for the national middle school STEM research competition.

"Through investments in programs like the Society's middle school science competitions, corporations have an opportunity to transform our future," said Jo Webber, President and CEO of STEMconnector. "Our world is increasingly reliant on STEM, and it is critical to ensure that our workforce has the skilled needed to propel us forward."

A request for proposal is available at www.Societyforscience.org/middleschoolsponsorship. Interested entities should visit the site to learn more about the sponsorship opportunity and RFP process which opens today and closes January 31, 2022.

About Society for Science

Society for Science is dedicated to the achievement of young scientists in independent research and to public engagement in science. Established in 1921, the Society is a nonprofit whose vision is to promote the understanding and appreciation of science and the vital role it plays in human advancement. Through its world-class competitions, including the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair and the Broadcom MASTERS, and its award-winning magazine, Science News and Science News for Students, Society for Science is committed to inform, educate and inspire. Learn more at www.societyforscience.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and Snapchat (Society4Science).

About STEMconnector

STEMconnector is a professional services firm committed to increasing the number of STEM-ready workers in the global talent pool. The organization provides a platform for cross-sector learning and engagement for a passionate network of leaders who are collectively re-envisioning the workforce. Learn more at STEMconnector.com.

