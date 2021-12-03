More than 2.1 million Donations Made on the PayPal Platform to over 160,000 Nonprofits and Causes Around the Globe

PayPal Processed More Than $188 Million in Donations This Giving Tuesday, Setting New Record for Global Day of Giving More than 2.1 million Donations Made on the PayPal Platform to over 160,000 Nonprofits and Causes Around the Globe

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PayPal today announced that it processed a record-breaking $188 million globally this Giving Tuesday, the largest amount raised on the platform for the global day of giving since Giving Tuesday's inception in 2012. More than 1.6 million PayPal customers across 193 markets donated to causes they care about, amounting to over 2.1 million donations in total.

"We are inspired by the generosity of our global community of employees and customers, who came together again on Giving Tuesday this year in record numbers to use the PayPal platform to support causes close to their hearts," said Franz Paasche, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, PayPal. "We're grateful to the members of our PayPal community for all they do to support those in need around the world."

PayPal is one of the largest digital donation platforms in the world, supporting more than 600,000 nonprofits with fundraising. Every year, PayPal joins with its community of more than 415 million consumers and merchants to contribute to charitable efforts across the globe, and participate in campaigns with partners like Giving Tuesday, which PayPal has supported since the movement began in 2012.

Giving back on Giving Tuesday and throughout the year with PayPal is easy and safe – and there are many ways to do it. Customers can search and support non-profits online or in the PayPal app, discover fundraisers with the Generosity Network, add a $1 donation to their favorite charity with Give at Checkout, and put credit card rewards toward a donation.

PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering more than 400 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit paypal.com.

