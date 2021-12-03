Virginia Chamber Presents Blueprint Virginia 2030 to Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin at 12th Annual Virginia Economic Summit

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier today, the 2021 Virginia Economic Summit and Forum on World Trade concluded, featuring leading economic and trade experts to discuss this year's theme, "Blueprint Virginia 2030, A Strategy for Virginia's Future - Building an Economy for All." The conference was co-hosted by the Virginia Chamber Foundation and Virginia Economic Development Partnership, with the participation of more than 800 Virginians, virtually and in person.

The Chamber officially released the Commonwealth's next comprehensive strategic plan, Blueprint Virginia 2030, and presented it to Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin. A copy of Blueprint Virginia 2030 can be found by visiting blueprintvirginia.org/

"Over the last twelve months, the Virginia Chamber has hosted a regional tour across the Commonwealth, conducted statewide, regional, and industry surveying efforts, and hosted more than 60 meetings and signature conferences to ensure Blueprint Virginia 2030 truly reflects the voices of Virginia's business community," said Virginia Chamber President & CEO, Barry DuVal. "Blueprint Virginia 2030 is a business-led initiative that provides direction and long-term economic development planning for Virginia. I look forward to working with Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin and members of the General Assembly to implement the policy recommendations outlined within this document and ensure Virginia remains the best state for business."

"For too long, Richmond has thought the best source of sustainable government revenue is higher taxes. I fundamentally disagree, said Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin. "The best long-term plan for sustainable government revenue is growing jobs and a growing economy. And together we can deliver, and so on Day One let me be clear, Virginia will be open for business. We're gonna put an end to the fears that a lockdown is coming..and we will end anti-business policies."

The Virginia Chamber also recognized Senator Chap Petersen and Delegate Barry Knight as the 2021 Legislators of the Year for their leadership and continued collaboration with Virginia's business community.

"In my career, I've sought to be a voice for small business," said Senator Chap Petersen. "I'm honored that the Virginia Chamber would recognize my team and our efforts to reopen Virginia and give small businesses a fighting chance."

"I am deeply honored to be presented this award," said Delegate Barry Knight. "I have always been an advocate for a business-friendly climate in Virginia and will continue to do so in the future."

