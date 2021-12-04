Global Travel Leader Becomes One of the First Hospitality Brands to Create its Own NFTs, Tapping Community of Digital Artists; to be Revealed at Art Basel Miami Beach 2021

Marriott Bonvoy Logs Into The Metaverse With Debut Of Travel-Inspired NFTs Global Travel Leader Becomes One of the First Hospitality Brands to Create its Own NFTs, Tapping Community of Digital Artists; to be Revealed at Art Basel Miami Beach 2021

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program featuring 30 extraordinary hotel brands and endless experiences, has teamed up with up-and-coming digital artists – TXREK, JVY, and Erick Nicolay – to create three Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). Marriott Bonvoy will become the one of the first hospitality brands to create its own NFTs and will unveil the digital art, inspired by the travel program's recent global "Power of Travel" campaign, on Saturday, December 4 at Art Basel Miami Beach 2021.

Teaser of Marriott Bonvoy’s travel-inspired NFTs.

"We are excited to bring our extraordinary portfolio of hotel brands and endless experiences into this growing platform," said Brian Povinelli, Senior Vice President, Brand, Loyalty, and Portfolio Marketing, Marriott International. "We continuously seek opportunities to defy what is conventional and, with our entry in the digital goods space, we are further igniting the transformative power of travel in the virtual world, while supporting this growing community of incredibly talented artists."

NFTs are one-of-a-kind digital collectibles that can be traded on the blockchain, often referred to as the "key" to the metaverse. The metaverse is a hypothesized iteration of the internet, supporting 3-D virtual environments through conventional personal computing. Each of the NFTs created for Marriott Bonvoy are an interpretation of travel from the artists' own unique experiences, illustrating how travel has an unmistakable impact on the human spirit.

MΞMORIED , created by Tarek Mustapha a.k.a. TXREK ( , created bya.k.a. TXREK ( Tarek Em ), uncovers the magic envisioned from new experiences. Each destination provides its own adventure, with each experience logged into a memory that adds to the previous one as if they are connected. The digital art incorporates Marriott Bonvoy's path connector as a pathway to the magical journeys ahead and the peace of mind in staying at any of the approximately 7,900 properties within the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio.

The Emotional Journey , designed by Jared "Jay" Richardson ( , designed by Jared "Jay" Richardson ( JVY ), was inspired by the ability of environmental travel to evoke different emotions, whether seeking inspiration escaping reality, or fulfilling one's curiosity to explore. The digital art travels between three environments, each expressing a different point of time – from the forest where one can feel lost and the utopia where everything is perfect to the futurism which conveys a postmodern reality.

THE EXPERIENTIAL IN BETWEEN, developed by , developed by Erick Nicolay , explores the duality between the curated elegance of indoor travel experiences and the awe-inspiring scenic exploration of outdoor traveling experiences, with Marriott Bonvoy as the final destination. The digital art merges his appreciation for interior design and love for external nature only made possible through 3D surrealistic depictions.

On Saturday, December 4 at 10:30 p.m., the NFTs will be unveiled at the FaZe Forever Powered by MoonPay event during Art Basel, the world's premier art show for modern and contemporary art. A countdown clock will draw attendees to the reveal of the NFTCODE where three lucky individuals will each win one of the NFTs as well as 200,000 Marriott Bonvoy points.

Marriott Bonvoy's global Power of Travel campaign executed several industry and company firsts including a first-to-market moment for a hospitality brand with TikTok, the first to employ Pinterest's technology and real-time trends in an out of home placement, and more. Looking ahead to 2022, Marriott Bonvoy aims to continue building a presence within the metaverse and engage with consumers in an impactful and inventive way.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world.

