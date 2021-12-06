CarLotz Opens In Mobile

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CarLotz (NASDAQ: LOTZ), the nation's largest consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, announced it will open its first hub today in Alabama. Located at 3016 Government Boulevard in Mobile, the hub will provide Carlotz's guests with easy access to its outstanding service, value, and inventory. A second hub is expected to open later this month in Huntsville.

CarLotz, the nation's largest consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, announced it will open its first hub today in Mobile, Alabama.

The hub will provide Carlotz's guests with easy access to its outstanding service, value, and inventory

"Our continued expansion in the Southeast and entry into Alabama is another step towards achieving our mission to create the world's greatest vehicle buying and selling experience," said Michael Bor, Co-Founder and CEO of CarLotz. "Between Mobile and our upcoming opening in Huntsville, we are doubling down in Alabama and look forward to introducing buyers and sellers to our consignment model, our diverse range of used vehicles and our omni-channel approach," Bor continued.

CarLotz provides its full omnichannel offerings to guests in Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington State and Nevada (coming soon).

CarLotz is currently hiring for dozens of open positions including sales coaches, service techs, managers and other roles at locations around the country. To learn more and apply, visit www.carltoz.com/careers or reach out to careers@carlotz.com.

For additional information, visit carlotz.com.

About CarLotz

CarLotz is a used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing™ business that provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles with the ability to access the previously unavailable retail sales channel, while simultaneously providing buyers with prices that are, on average, below those of traditional dealerships. Our mission is to create the world's greatest vehicle buying and selling experience. We operate a technology-enabled buying, sourcing, and selling model that offers a seamless omnichannel experience and comprehensive selection of vehicles, while allowing for a fully contactless end-to-end e-commerce interface that enables no-hassle buying and selling.

Our proprietary Retail Remarketing™ technology provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners with real-time performance metrics and data analytics, along with custom business intelligence reporting that enables price and vehicle triage optimization between the wholesale and retail channels. Through our marketplace model, we generate significant value for both sellers and buyers through price, selection, and experience.

CONTACTS:

Media Inquiries

leslie.griles@carlotz.com

Analyst Inquiries

CarLotzIR@icrinc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CarLotz