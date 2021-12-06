Company helps military and Veteran families get home loans with zero down payment, and eligible civilian families get a mortgage loan with only 3% down payment

ClearPath Lending Surpasses 50,000 FHA and VA Mortgages Company helps military and Veteran families get home loans with zero down payment, and eligible civilian families get a mortgage loan with only 3% down payment

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearPath Lending, a leading VA home loan origination firm whose mission is to serve the housing finance needs of America's Veteran, active-duty military and civilian families, has provided more than 50,000 mortgage loans that were guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs or insured by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) since the company was founded in 2012.

"It's an honor to serve the VA home refinancing needs of our nation's Veterans, active servicemembers and their families," stated ClearPath Lending Director of Operations Adam Mercado. "I'm also proud to have helped many other American families utilize FHA mortgages to achieve the American Dream."

VA-guaranteed mortgages enable Veterans and active duty servicemembers to buy a home with no down payment. Those who have served the country as well as their families are entitled to use the VA mortgage benefit.

With FHA-insured mortgages, homebuyers with lower credit scores can purchase a home with only a 3% down payment. FHA loans are available to all qualified borrowers, although there are loan limits based on the county in which the borrower lives.

"I'm grateful that we've been able to serve the refinancing and cashout needs of our valued customers using the homes where so many of them will be spending their holidays this year with their families," said Mercado, who is a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran. "We look forward to helping even more borrowers next year, especially Veterans, active duty servicemembers and their families, who have sacrificed so much for our country."

To learn more about ClearPath Lending, visit www.clearpathlending.com.

About ClearPath Lending

Founded in 2012, ClearPath Lending Inc. is a leading provider of VA mortgages for America's active-duty and Veteran military families and FHA loans for all families, with a focus on interest rate reduction refinances. Its customer outreach and loan process has been designed with the customer experience in mind to ensure they have a clear path to closing on their home loan. ClearPath is a proud supporter of Wounded Warriors. For more information, visit www.ClearPathLending.com.

