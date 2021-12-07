Ardent Mills Completes Acquisition of Firebird Artisan Mills Assets

Deal optimizes Ardent Mills' supply chain and diversifies its portfolio of gluten-free solutions to meet customers' growing needs

DENVER, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardent Mills, the premier flour-milling and ingredient company, today announced that it has successfully completed the acquisition of substantially all the business assets of Firebird Artisan Mills, a leading gluten-free, specialty grain and pulse milling company. Over the next several months the Firebird Artisan Mills brand and products will be fully integrated into Ardent Mills as the company continues to bolster its emerging nutrition offerings.

"As we partner with our customers in the specialty ingredient and gluten-free space, we continue to strengthen our capabilities with a portfolio of solutions that our customers depend on and trust," said Angie Goldberg, chief growth officer, Ardent Mills. "Integrating the Firebird Artisan Mills products and expertise into Ardent Mills will maximize the synergies in our offerings and enhance the customer experience."

The acquisition builds upon Ardent Mills' existing specialty ingredient and gluten-free solutions; provides additional supply chain assurance; and bolsters capabilities in Ardent Mills' leading R&D, technical, food safety and quality assurance teams.

"We've made tremendous progress in our growth strategy this year and are very excited to add the Firebird Artisan Mills team to the Ardent Mills family," said Dan Dye, CEO, Ardent Mills. "Together, we will continue to bring nutritious solutions to our customers and communities."

About Ardent Mills

Ardent Mills is committed to transforming how the world is nourished. As the premier flour-milling and ingredient company, we cultivate the future of plant-based solutions to help our customers and communities thrive. We operate in more than 40 locations that specialize in flour, quinoa, pulses, and organic and gluten-free products that drive emerging nutrition and innovation across plant-based ingredients. Our holistic portfolio empowers us to meet the complex needs of customers today while focusing on the growing needs of tomorrow's consumer. Deeply rooted in communities throughout North America, we operate in the US, Canada and Puerto Rico with company headquarters in Denver, Colorado. We employ more than 100 certified millers and support thousands of local jobs that contribute billions of dollars to local economies -- helping our people, our customers, and families everywhere flourish. To learn more about our mission and our solutions, visit ardentmills.com.

