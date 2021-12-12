Addendum from Artmarket.com concerning the cryptocurrency Artprice Coin in the NFT market

Addendum from Artmarket.com concerning the cryptocurrency Artprice Coin in the NFT market

PARIS, Dec. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following Artmarket.com's press release of 7 December 2021: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artmarketcom-heres-why-the-art-market-via-the-nft-revolution-will-enjoy-exponential-growth-with-artprice-301438529.html

Artmarket.com has received requests for further details from shareholders, investors, observers and the cryptocurrency community concerning, notably, the following paragraph in that press release:

'The DNS artpricecoin.com, filed in December 2017 (along with all the corresponding names) illustrates Artprice by Artmarket's early awareness of this paradigm shift to NFTs and cryptocurrencies'.

Philip Zimmermann, Courtesy of Organe Museum / Abode of Chaos / La Demeure du Chaos (PRNewsfoto/Artmarket.com)

Artmarket.com wishes to point out that, to date, there is not yet a specific cryptocurrency for the group, but that its work groups, after intense reflection, projected different scenarios where French and/or European legislators and/or American legislators would start building workable legislative frameworks for a crypto-culture which already has a relatively long history and is currently practised by more than a billion people around the world.

The development and implementation of these frameworks (i.e. the legal adjustment to an existing reality) is a process seen repeatedly throughout history, particularly in the fields of economics and science during the 20th century.

Artmarket.com's global strategy has long included the creation of a specific cryptocurrency for the art market, as demonstrated by the filing date of the DNS artpricecoin.com (.net .org, etc. and its corresponding names).

Artprice has been studying the historical and economic realities of the art market for many years, both at its core and on its periphery, and it wishes to remind today's emerging cryptocurrency community of the real starting point of crypto culture: the mythical crypto anarchist Manifesto by Timothy C. May at the CypherPunk Meeting in 1992.

Groupe Serveur, an Internet pioneer in Europe since 1987 and Artprice by Artmarket's reference shareholder, has always been sensitive to the CypherPunk community, itself a regular user of PGP (Pretty Good Privacy) since 1991.

For thierry Ehrmann, founder of the Server Group: 'Computer scientist Philip Zimmermann is a visionary who very quickly understood the imperative need to protect personal data.'

Groupe Serveur's culture is deeply rooted in cryptology and is very close to the Electronic Frontier Foundation. Simon Singh's book The Code Book (1999) as a perfect illustration of the history of cryptology as experienced by Groupe Serveur.

With favourable legislation in Europe and/or USA, the issuance of this cryptocurrency by its American subsidiary Artprice Inc. (SoundView Press since 1992) will pursue one primary objective: to restore artists to the central place they should be occupying within the art market.

For thierry Ehrmann: 'In historical terms, the nearest thing to the impact of NFTs on the art world was the paradigm shift we now call the 'Renaissance'. Not since then - when Johannes Gutenberg's printing press allowed artists to print editions of their work - has there been such a massive transfer of power into the hands of artists.

The Renaissance allowed artists to generate incomes and to control their production independently in their workshops and factories. Today with cryptocurrencies being essential to the exponentially growing NFT market, we are experiencing a similar paradigm shift.'

thierry Ehrmann, CEO of Artmarket.com and founder of Artprice, is a sculptor and visual artist, registered for over 36 years with copyright companies, and creator of the famous Abode of Chaos, a vast CyberPunk and dystopian metaverse of 6,300 works on a 9,000m² site in Lyon France.

Acutely aware of the conditions and responsibilities facing artists today, thierry Ehrmann has been communicating daily with other creators in various artistic disciplines and organising lively debates with artist-in-residence at the Abode of Chaos for three decades.

Artmarket.com wants to liberate artists from the cogs of an unforgiving system that slows their emergence. Formerly dependent on orders from ecclesiastical hierarchies, then from royal families and aristocrats, artists today are very often confronted with insurmountable economic obstacles preventing them from making themselves known and from being fairly compensated for their work.

An authorized creation of the Artprice Coin cryptocurrency by Artmarket.com will ultimately make it possible to restore the balance between artists and other players in the art market – a balance that is often weighted against the artist – via a more equitable distribution of wealth between the parties.

Artists will then be able to watch their income and notoriety grow without damaging their reputations or their relationships with the art market's key players.

In 2022, entire communities, whether street, land or performance artists – often economically isolated from the art market due to the particular nature of their works – will finally have the opportunity to trade directly with their audiences using exchanges of Artprice Coin by Artmarket.com.

Copyright 1987-2021 thierry Ehrmann www.artprice.com - www.artmarket.com

