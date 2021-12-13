ClearScale Wins Channel Innovation Award for Second Year in a Row

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearScale , a leading cloud systems integrator and AWS Premier Consulting Partner, was recognized as the winner of the Innovative Project Award by Channel Partner Insight as part of the 2021 MSP Innovation Awards celebration. The Best Innovative Project Award showcases one company that delivered a game changing managed services solution for a client over the past twelve months.

ClearScale's submission was based on a project the consultancy completed for Quik! , a developer of digital form automation solutions. Experiencing rapid growth, Quik! hired ClearScale to help the firm maintain maximum infrastructure performance while the in-house engineering team focused on enhancing the company's suite of solutions.

"ClearScale truly feels like a part of our team," said Quik! CEO, Richard Walker. "ClearScale's engineers are there for us throughout the week and throughout the month. They are critical in keeping our infrastructure moving forward."

Much of ClearScale's ability to support Quik! effectively stems from the organization's status as an AWS Premier Consulting Partner within the AWS Partner Network. The designation means ClearScale can take full advantage of the AWS platform on behalf of its clients, extending them resources, expertise, and growth opportunities that would otherwise be inaccessible.

"ClearScale and our engineers have earned over 100 certifications and 11 competencies from AWS," says Pavel Pragin, CEO of ClearScale. "We have the expertise, experience, and tools we need to make sure our client's AWS cloud environments are optimized, secure, and monitored 24x7x365. I'm proud of our Managed Services team's continued commitment to service excellence, and thankful that we've been able to make such a positive impact on so many businesses, like Quik!. We're excited to be a Channel Innovation Award winner for the second consecutive year."

In addition to providing managed services for clients on AWS, ClearScale executes large-scale, complex projects of all types for customers on AWS. ClearScale offers a variety of cloud consulting services, including migrating workloads to AWS, modernizing applications, developing new applications, building data lakes, implementing AI/ML solutions, and more.

To learn more about ClearScale's managed services project for Quik visit https://www.clearscale.com/case-studies/quik-msp-case-study . More information about ClearScale's cloud consulting services is available at https://www.clearscale.com/services .

