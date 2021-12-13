River and Mercantile Named a Best Place To Work In Money Management by Pensions & Investments

BOSTON, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- River and Mercantile (R&M), a leading actuarial and investment consulting firm, announced it has been recognized in the 2021 Best Places to Work in Money Management awards announced today by Pensions & Investments. This is the third consecutive year the firm has been awarded this prestigious accolade.

Presented by Pensions & Investments, the global news source of money management, the 10th-annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

With more than 40 employees across the United States, River and Mercantile provides fiduciary management services to pension plans, insurance entities and other institutional investors. The firm is recognized for its organizational culture, flexibility to promote work-life balance, and ample opportunity for growth in allowing employees at all levels to experience new things from consulting to fund management, derivatives management and trading.

"At River and Mercantile, we're focused on cultivating an environment where individuals feel seen, heard and understood. That's how we help drive the passion, purpose and engagement of our employees and how we're able to go big for our clients each and every day," said Tom Cassara, Managing Director and head of River and Mercantile's US business. "We are honored to once again receive this prestigious recognition and am proud to express my gratitude on behalf of the entire team."

"This year's award, along with recognition the last several years, is a testament to our employees and a company culture of integrity, honesty, and transparency," added Michael Clark, Managing Director at River and Mercantile, based in Denver, CO. "Our people are always looking for better ways of partnering with investors, creating innovative ideas that help them solve their most complex challenges."

"Now in its 10th year, P&I's Best Places to Work in Money Management spotlights the unique ways that employers build healthy and thriving work cultures,'' said Executive Editor Julie Tatge. "This year was no different. The 100 firms profiled in our Dec. 13 issue grappled with myriad challenges posed by the pandemic and met them, helping ensure that their employees felt supported and able to do their best work.''

For a complete list of the 2021 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and write-ups, go to www.pionline.com/BPTW2021.

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 49-year-old global news source of money management. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at www.pionline.com

About River and Mercantile (R&M)

River and Mercantile (R&M) provides investment consulting, actuarial consulting and fiduciary investment management services to institutional investors. The firm provides services to defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, insurance companies, insurance captives, endowments, and foundations. Please visit www.riverandmercantile.com/us for more information.

View original content:

SOURCE River and Mercantile