Arroyo Invests in Gasmar LPG Import Terminal and Storage Facility in Chile

HOUSTON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arroyo Investors, a Houston-based, independent investment manager focused on power and energy infrastructure assets in North and South America, today announced an investment in Gasmar S.A. ("Gasmar"), a terminal and storage facility for liquified petroleum gas (LPG) in Chile.

Arroyo logo

LPG is a critical energy source to displace higher carbon intensity fuels such as diesel and biomass in Chile .

Gasmar's Quintero Bay facility is one of the largest LPG terminals on the Pacific coast of South America. Gasmar imports LPG primarily from the United States by ocean carriers, and unloads and stores it at its facilities. In addition, Gasmar is currently expanding its operations in Chile through the construction of a new terminal in Mejillones Bay that it expects to begin operations in 2022.

The investment in Gasmar represents a unique opportunity for Arroyo to sponsor energy infrastructure that is strategically positioned to meet demand for a key commodity fueling homes and businesses in Chile.

"As Chile continues its push to lower the carbon intensity of its energy consumption, LPG is a critical energy source to displace higher carbon intensity fuels such as diesel and biomass. Gasmar's receiving and storage assets are critical to advancing the growing need for LPG services in Chile," said Rudolf Araneda, Partner in Arroyo's Santiago office.

"Our team is committed to enhancing the local economies and communities in which we own and operate our infrastructure investments," noted David T. Field, a Founding Partner of Arroyo. "Our investment in Gasmar represents our third investment in Chile, a key area of focus for Arroyo in South America."

For more information, view our Gasmar facility video online and follow us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT ARROYO

Arroyo is a private equity fund manager focused on infrastructure project investments throughout the U.S. and Latin America. Based in Houston with an office in Santiago, Chile, Arroyo actively manages more than $2.5 billion in assets. Over the past three decades, the Arroyo team has built a leading reputation for infrastructure investments with strong operating performance. For further information, visit www.arroyoinvestors.com.

For media inquiries:

Susan Peters

(917) 744-0792

susan@greybridgepr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arroyo Energy Investment Partners, LLC