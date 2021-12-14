Kendra Scott's "The Giving Gives On" Holiday Campaign Gives $100,000 In Twelve Days To celebrate the holiday season, the brand hosted twelve days of giving events with partners like Jennifer Hudson, Trevon Diggs, Jonathon Daviss and RaeLynn.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National jewelry retailer Kendra Scott announces that it has met its goal of giving back $100,000 to philanthropic organizations as part of its holiday campaign, "The Giving Gives On".

Kendra Scott is a brand that is passionate about giving back and sustaining its philanthropic philosophy to create good in the world. To launch "The Giving Gives On" campaign, Kendra Scott partnered with Jennifer Hudson, the Grammy-winning singer and Academy Award-winning actress, to create good this season. This initiative aligns with the brand's Shop For Good program, with 20% of proceeds from each purchase of Hudson's favorite earring, Madelyn Gold Statement Earrings In Multi Mix, between December 1-12 being donated to the Julian D. King Foundation.

Following the launch, the brand worked with other philanthropic supporters like Trevon Diggs, Kat Stickler, Jonathan Daviss, RaeLynn, and local community partners from Kendra Scott's 110+ retail locations to further raise funds. Today, Kendra Scott is excited to share it has met its commitment to raise $50,000 for charitable causes between December 1 – 12. Other organizations that will benefit from these funds include the The Salvation Army, The Jed Foundation, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, Inheritance of Hope and more.

The first $50,000 of this goal was met thanks to the generosity of the brand's customers, who drove donations by purchasing various giveback styles such as the Madelyn Gold Statement Earrings In Multi Mix, the Jack Gold Hoop Earrings In White Crystal and the Cade Bracelet in Tiger's Eye, amongst others. This donation was then matched by Kendra Scott for a total giveback of $100,000.

"We are grateful for the incredible support of our generous customers helping us give on this holiday season," says Kendra Scott. "The holidays, like our jewelry, are all about creating good. It's an honor to spread joy and help those who need it most this year."

The brand continues to host 'Kendra Gives Back' events 365 days-a-year with 20% of proceeds from every event benefiting charitable causes. Each 'Kendra Gives Back' event is customer-led, and anyone who is interested in hosting a giveback event with the brand can visit the 'Kendra Gives Back' website to learn more.

In addition to the brand's "The Giving Gives On" holiday giveback initiative, Kendra Scott also launched a national holiday video campaign cast with families and individuals who have directly benefited from the brand's charitable initiatives, highlighting real-life examples of how every Kendra Scott gift has a wider impact for good.

For more information, please visit www.kendrascott.com/gifting-gives-on.

About Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott is a leading fashion accessories brand inspired by the personal experiences, travel and sense of community of its founder and designer, Kendra Scott. With over 2,000 employees, Kendra Scott has over 110 standalone stores across the US and is sold in premiere retailers including Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's and 600 specialty boutiques worldwide and boasts a thriving web business. Kendra Scott is known for its kaleidoscope of beautiful accessories as well as the innovative and customizable Color Bar™ experience. As the brand continues to grow, the company remains true to its founding philosophy of "Family, Fashion, Philanthropy" and since 2010, the company has given back well over $40 million to local, national and international causes.

