Media Advisory - Holiday Wishes to Come True for Each Student at Houston's Wesley Elementary School on Friday, December 17

Bread of Life Inc.

WHAT: Volunteers from Bread of Life, Inc. distribute a free toy or game to each student at Wesley Elementary School

WHEN: Friday, December 17, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: Wesley Elementary School, 800 Dillard St., Houston, Texas 77091

WHY: The students at Wesley Elementary are children from predominantly low-income Black and Hispanic households in communities where the health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have been disparately harsh. Despite the challenges, these students always work very hard to achieve academic success. Each student will be rewarded with one toy or game from their Christmas wish lists thanks to the generous support of multi-platinum sensation Megan Thee Stallion.

WHO

Pastor Rudy Rasmus , St. John's Downtown Church and Bread of Life, Inc.

Megan Thee Stallion

VISUAL OPPORTUNITIES

Volunteers visiting classrooms with bundles

Each child receiving and opening their unwrapped toy or game

About Bread of Life, Inc.

Bread of Life, Inc. is a 501(c)3 organization supporting underserved communities in overcoming barriers to improve their quality of life. Our vision is to eradicate food insecurity and prevent homelessness while improving health outcomes in vulnerable communities in Houston, as well as providing the fundamental human needs of love, hope, dignity, and belonging. For more information, visit https://breadoflifeinc.org.

