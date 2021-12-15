PointsBet Online and Mobile Sports Betting Now Live in Virginia PointsBet debuting best-in-class technology, promotions, bet types and more in Virginia through an exclusive partnership agreement with Colonial Downs Group, LLC

NEW KENT, Va. and DENVER, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, a premier global online gaming operator, today announced the launch of its market-leading mobile app and digital sports betting product in Virginia. Virginia marks the eighth operational state for PointsBet's premium sports betting product, following successful launches in New Jersey, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Colorado, Michigan, and West Virginia.

Allen Iverson Welcomes PointsBet to Virginia

"We are thrilled to be launching in Virginia with our partner Colonial Downs, now bringing our best-in-market technology to such a passionate sports community," said Johnny Aitken, PointsBet USA CEO. "Virginian sports bettors will now have access to the fastest online sports betting product with the most betting options, including robust in-play capabilities."

"I am excited to welcome PointsBet to my home state," said PointsBet brand ambassador Allen Iverson. "Speed and agility always defined my game, and that is exactly what puts PointsBet above the rest. Get into the game with more in-play and real-time options. Take control of your experience and join me on PointsBet to Live Your Bet LifeTM."

The Virginia Lottery recently issued PointsBet, together with racetrack Colonial Downs, an official supplier license to offer online sports wagering in Virginia. Colonial Downs, a subsidiary of California-based Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, is the only licensed gaming company operating and headquartered in Virginia, operating Rosie's Gaming Emporiums in Richmond, Hampton, New Kent County and Vinton, Virginia, as well as the Colonial Downs Racetrack, also in New Kent County, Virginia.

"Colonial Downs Group is proud to partner with PointsBet, a premier sports betting platform and one of the most successful operators in the nation," said Colonial Downs Group Chief Operating Officer Aaron Gomes. "We are pleased to help bring this gaming option to our loyal customers and other gamers in Virginia."

To help celebrate launch, PointsBet will provide Virginia clients with a very special "Bet & Get" offer. Across five tiers, users will earn 10% of their cumulative wagers in Free Bets during the month of December. $500 in cumulative wagers during December will earn a $50 Free Bet, $1,000 a $100 Free Bet, $2,500 a $250 Free Bet, $5,000 a $500 Free Bet, and finally $10,000 a $1,000 Free Bet. As clients reach a new tier, they will be credited within 24 hours.

As the official, exclusive sports betting partner of NBC Sports, PointsBet will also utilize the media giant's premium television and digital assets to promote the PointsBet brand in the state of Virginia across its local sports communities. The sportsbook has already been integrated into NBC Sports Regional Networks, like NBC Sports Washington, appearing regularly on programming for the Washington Football Team, Wizards, and Capitals.

As part of the agreement, NBC Sports provides PointsBet with year-round, multi-platform media and marketing opportunities across its unmatched portfolio of events, including exclusive multiplatform gameday integrations across NBC Sports Regional Networks. PointsBet's full Spanish-language functionality will reach Hispanic sports fans via Telemundo Deportes and Telemundo broadcast stations.

"Our partnership with NBC Sports has positioned us well as we enter the market," said PointsBet USA CMO Kyle Christensen. "Viewers who have become familiar with the PointsBet brand through our odds integrations and expert analysis during television broadcasts can now truly experience what sets PointsBet apart."

About PointsBet

PointsBet is a corporate bookmaker listed on the Australian Stock Exchange with operations in Australia, the United States, Canada and Ireland. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering platform through which it offers its clients innovative sports and racing wagering products, advance deposit wagering on racing (ADW) and iGaming.

About Colonial Downs Group

Colonial Downs Group is a proud business operator in Virginia employing more than 1,000 team members in the Commonwealth, paying over $30 million in annual salaries, wages, and benefits. Rosie's Gaming Emporiums® in Richmond, Hampton, New Kent, Vinton, and Dumfries offer innovative historic horseracing (HHR) gaming technology and full card simulcasting. Colonial Downs Group also recently opened a Rosie's Game RoomTM in Collinsville, which features a limited selection of some of their best HHR titles. Colonial Downs Racetrack in New Kent County hosts live thoroughbred racing on two nationally renowned surfaces – Secretariat Turf Course, the widest turf course in North America at 180 feet wide and on a 1 1/4 mile dirt track, second in length to only the world-famous Belmont Park. Colonial Downs Group has made a $300 million investment in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The company pays more than $32 million in annual state and local taxes plus an additional $12 million in racing industry payments annually.

