WESTON, Fla., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) – announces Trevi will be sponsoring a 6-day Skydive event December 28, 2021 - Jan 2, 2022 at the Sebastian, Florida drop zone. Throughout Invasion, there will be Skydiving competitions, demonstrations, shows, high-altitude jumps, fun games, live music, food, fire performances, burning bowl ceremony and more. Trevi will be handing out full bottles to the event goers. For more information on Skydive Invasion visit http://www.sebastianinvasion.com/sponsorinfo.html

Trevi Essence Water is a healthy and delicious way of staying hydrated. A true clean-label beverage that has superior flavor staying TRUE TO THE FRUIT. (PRNewsfoto/Golden Grail Technology Corp)

Trevi Essence Water Sponsors 6-Day New Year's Skydive Event

"We are so excited about Trevi being a part of this huge event, and even more so a part of this thrilling community. Skydiving is the real extreme sport and there is a lack of beverage involvement. Trevi has acknowledged that these skydiving athletes need hydration and we are here to provide skydivers across the country, with a brand that they can call their own. This is just the beginning of Trevi and skydiving, we have plans to take this partnership to the maximum level," said Erin Heit, Marketing Consultant for Golden Grail Beverages.

Trevi Essence Water has superior flavor that stays TRUE TO THE FRUIT, with only two ingredients WATER & NATURAL FRUIT FLAVOR. It comes in 4 delicious flavors Mango Orange, Coconut Lime, Peach and Grapefruit. Our proprietary formulas and state-of-the-art manufacturing process result in a finished product with more flavor and aroma.

About Golden Grail

Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) is an evolving company with a strategic mission to advance a beverage portfolio comprised of already proven Ready-To-Drink brands. The Company identifies and acquires brands within emerging beverage categories that need fiscally responsible new management. The Company then utilizes technology by applying their expertise, techniques and processes for the betterment of the economics of the Company and the advancement of the marketing and distribution of the beverages. The Companies recognizable portfolio of healthy functional beverages combined with industrious financial responsibility make Golden Grail a unique entity in the beverage industry.

For more information visit www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, and also includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Golden Grail Technology Corp