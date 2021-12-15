U.S. FDA grants Priority Review for spesolimab for the treatment of flares in patients with generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP), a rare, life-threatening skin disease - If approved, spesolimab would become the first FDA-approved treatment for GPP flares

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boehringer Ingelheim today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted a Biologics License Application (BLA) and granted Priority Review for spesolimab for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP) flares.

FDA grants Priority Review to applications for medicines that, if approved, would offer significant improvement over available options in the safety or effectiveness of the treatment, diagnosis, or prevention of serious conditions. The FDA has granted spesolimab Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of GPP, and Breakthrough Therapy Designation for spesolimab for the treatment of GPP flares in adults.

"The FDA acceptance of our filing for spesolimab is a critical step in our efforts to bring this first-in-class treatment to people living with GPP," said Matt Frankel, M.D., Vice President, Clinical Development and Medical Affairs, Specialty Care, Boehringer Ingelheim. "There is an urgent unmet need for an approved treatment option that can rapidly clear painful GPP flares."

GPP is a rare, life-threatening neutrophilic skin disease, which is distinct from plaque psoriasis. It is characterized by episodes of widespread eruptions of painful, sterile pustules (blisters of non-infectious pus). There is a high unmet need for treatments that can rapidly and completely resolve the signs and symptoms of GPP flares. Flares greatly affect a person's quality of life and can lead to hospitalization with serious complications, including heart failure, renal failure, sepsis, and death.

About spesolimab

Spesolimab is a novel, humanized, selective antibody that blocks the activation of the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R), a signaling pathway within the immune system shown to be involved in the pathogeneses of several autoimmune diseases, including GPP. Spesolimab is also under investigation for the prevention of GPP flares and for the treatment of other neutrophilic skin diseases, such as palmoplantar pustulosis (PPP) and hidradenitis suppurativa (HS).

About generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP)

GPP is a rare, heterogenous and potentially life-threatening neutrophilic skin disease, which is clinically distinct from plaque psoriasis. GPP is caused by neutrophils (a type of white blood cell) accumulating in the skin, resulting in painful, sterile pustules all over the body. The clinical course varies, with some patients having a relapsing disease with recurrent flares, and others having a persistent disease with intermittent flares. While the severity of GPP flares can vary, if left untreated they can be life-threatening due to complications such as sepsis and multisystem organ failure. This chronic, systemic disease has a substantial quality of life impact for patients and healthcare burden. GPP has a varied prevalence across different geographical regions and more women are affected than men.

Boehringer Ingelheim Immunology: Pioneering Science, Inspired By Patients

Living with fibrotic and inflammatory diseases greatly impacts patients' lives emotionally and physically. These patients are our guides, partners and inspiration as we redefine treatment paradigms. As a family-owned company, we can plan long-term. Our goal is to discover and develop first-of-their-kind therapies. With a deep understanding of molecular pathways, we are pioneering scientific breakthroughs that target, repair and prevent many fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. By building on long-term external collaborations, we strive to bring treatment breakthroughs to patients in the shortest time. We won't rest until we can give people the chance to live the lives they want.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is working on breakthrough therapies that improve the lives of humans and animals. As a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company, the company creates value through innovation in areas of high unmet medical need. Founded in 1885 and family-owned ever since, Boehringer Ingelheim takes a long-term perspective. Around 52,000 employees serve more than 130 markets in the three business areas, Human Pharma, Animal Health, and Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com.

