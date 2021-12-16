10 Veteran Destination Marketers Join Sojern's Inaugural Tourism Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sojern , a digital marketing platform built for travel marketers, today announced the launch of an inaugural Tourism Advisory Board comprised of some of the most influential leaders in tourism. Building on rapid growth in the tourism sector this year, with innovative digital marketing co-op programs that deliver measurable impact from tourism campaigns, Sojern will consult with these trusted advisers on future tourism solutions.

As Sojern's tourism solutions evolve, this group will influence the company's efforts to support destinations.

Sojern has long-supported the tourism industry by providing an unparalleled view of traveler behavior. The company collects and analyzes travel data, including flight and hotel booking data, from thousands of global data partners. Leveraging this data, destination clients can reach travelers directly and encourage in-market spending. As Sojern looks to take its tourism solutions to the next level, this group will influence our efforts to support destinations as we learn more from them.

This inaugural board of advisors is made up of powerhouse leaders who have a wealth of knowledge and decades of tourism experience—from both large and small organizations across the United States and Latin America:

Robert Bibeault , Vice President Marketing, Beverly Hills Conference and Visitors Bureau

Matt Borud , Marketing and Innovation Administrator, Idaho Commerce

Lynn Carpenter , Vice President of Global Marketing, Visit California

Leah Chandler , CMO, Discover Puerto Rico

Steve Hayes , CEO, Visit St. Petersburg/Clearwater

Stephen Hoshaw , Senior Director of Tourism Marketing, Travel Lane County

Cory Jobe , CEO, Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau

Nick Kogos , Marketing Manager, Visit Durango

Allison Schult , Consultant, Strategic Marketing, Visit North Carolina

Marla Tambellini , Senior Vice President of Marketing, Explore Asheville

"I am excited to announce the formation of our tourism advisory board. The experience and expertise of this group will be instrumental in guiding and shaping Sojern's future tourism strategies in the new year. I could not think of a stronger group of leaders to work alongside," said Noreen Henry, Chief Revenue Officer, Sojern.

To learn more about how Sojern works with destination marketers, visit: www.sojern.com/destinations .

About Sojern

Sojern is a leading digital marketing platform built for travel marketers. Powered by artificial intelligence and traveler intent data, Sojern provides multi-channel marketing solutions to drive direct demand. 10,000 hotels, attractions, tourism boards and travel marketers rely on Sojern annually to engage and convert travelers around the world.

